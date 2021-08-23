The Athens County Board of Elections found last week the petition to determine whether a recently passed ATV ordinance should go forward, lacked the required signatures to get onto the ballot.
The Athens County Board of Elections found nearly 20% of signatures on a referendum petition for a recently passed Nelsonville ATV ordinance to be invalid, but the petitioners have another 30 days to collect the required signature, BOE Director Debbie Quivey said.
Earlier in the summer, Council Member Justin Booth spearheaded a drive in Nelsonville City Council in July to pass an ordinance that allows limited ATV use on some city streets, The Athens Messenger reported.
A referendum is a ballot vote in which voters can choose to accept or reject legislation passed by Nelsonville City Council. In the city charter, the mechanism requires 15% of the total voting population, or 166 people, to sign the petition for it to be accepted on the ballot.
Quivey said of the invalid petition signatures:
- 16 were not registered to vote
- Three were duplicate signatures
- Two were signatures of non-residents
- 14 signatures did not match the signature on file
- Two were not at the correct address
Quivey said the reason that signatures do not match and are declared invalid is often because names are printed rather than in cursive.
The Athens Messenger previously reported that Nelsonville Council Member Greg Smith (who is currently subject to a third removal attempt this year) among other petitioners were gathering signatures to put the issue of ATVs on city streets to a referendum vote.
Smith, who was not in attendance for the vote on the ordinance, said he believes some elements of the ordinance are not in line with state code.
He said he wants to work with the state legislature to amend some ATV street use laws, and also wants to see strict enforcement of the ordinance, which limits use to only some streets.
“If we can all agree to that, I think we will come to a solution everyone can deal with,” Smith said.
Booth told The Messenger he believes the ordinance will bring commerce and tourism to Nelsonville.
Booth has previously described the referendum attempt as “underhanded,” because Smith never voiced opposition until it was passed, and never raised concerns at any meeting.
“This guy doesn't have any ideas to better anything else so he wants to cut others down,” Booth said. “Another cowardly attempt to circumvent the will of council.”
Smith and other members of the petition committee now have thirty days to collect nine signatures, per the city charter.
“I know (others) were high-fiving over the weekend — but I don't think they read the charter,” Smith said.
Quivey said it was not certain the referendum would make it to the Nov. 2 general election ballot because the filing deadline was Aug. 4, and the Board was programming the ballot on Saturday.
Under the current ATV provisions, licensed ATV operators can drive anywhere on city streets, and un-licensed operators can drive on the following streets:
- Hocking Parkway from Canal Street to State Route 691
- Canal Street from State Route 691 to John Lloyd Evans
- John Lloyd Evans to Dorr Run Road
- Riverside Drive from Hocking Parkway to Wolfe Bennett Road
- Burr Oak Boulevard to Sylvania Avenue to Woodland Drive
Riding ATVs is also are restricted to daylight hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.