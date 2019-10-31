NELSONVILLE — It took several years of effort from organizers, but Nelsonville residents will soon take a vote on whether to depenalize some marijuana offenses in town.
The Nelsonville Cannabis Ordinance is on the General Election ballot in that city.
The ordinance follows in the footsteps of The Athens Cannabis Ordinance (known as TACO), which voters there approved in 2017.
If approved, the ordinance would not legalize marijuana within city limits. However, it would lower the penalty for misdemeanor marijuana offenses to effectively nothing.
Saraquoia Bryant, secretary of the Southeast Ohio chapter of NORML (the National Organization to Reform Marijuana Laws) and president of Grassroots Ohioans, has been a leader in getting the matter on the ballot.
“This will free up police resources, as it makes marijuana the lowest priority and thus allow them to focus on other policing matters,” Bryant said.
As The Messenger has reported, a resident could still be found guilty of possession of marijuana and hashish, but if the amount is less than 200 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of solid hashish or two grams of liquid hashish, the offense would be a minor misdemeanor with a fine of $0.
Also, cultivation/manufacturing of less than 200 grams of marijuana would be a minor misdemeanor with a penalty of $0.
No court costs could be assessed for those minor misdemeanors.
“Nelsonville residents should vote for it because it sends a clear message to our elected officials that we want cannabis reform,” Bryant said.
This proposal has been in the works for several years. In July 2018, the ordinance was not allowed on the November ballot that year due to a number of behind-the-scenes issues.
