As the statutory deadline of the 2020 U.S. Census approaches at the end of December, Census workers are still seeking to raise response rates in Southeast Ohio.
Field data collection will end on Sept. 30, which is also when self-response options will be closed, including the online portal.
In Nelsonville, rates are slowly going up, but officials are still watching the city closely. If less than 5,000 individuals respond in the Nelsonville area, the city will be demoted to a village. This will change how much funding the municipality will be eligible for, and will affect other aspects of how the government is ran.
Currently, 51 percent of the expected responses have been counted in Nelsonville. This is up only one percentage since the beginning of July.
If the city is to remain as such, more residents will need to respond. In 2010, the Census reports 5,392 residents of the town. In 2019, a Census population estimate found that there were 5,130 residents in the city.
Statewide, the average rate is 67.5 percent, which is higher than the national rate — 63.2 percent.
In the city of Athens, undergraduate communities have shown the lowest response rates. A collaborative effort with Ohio University to send outreach information to undergraduate students has been in the works to help target this now hard-to-reach demographic. The outreach effort will utilize off-campus addresses and at-home addresses in hopes of using both to reach the students.
Data from the Census tract covering most of the Athens West Side is reporting about 65 percent response rates, which is down from about 71 percent during 2010. However, other areas are closer to the previous benchmarks.
Overall, the city has a 54.5 percent response rate.
The Update Leave project dropped information and response forms for the 2020 Census at households’ physical address, which allowed the workers to also confirm that the household is still in existence as well as confirm addresses. This has been completed in many areas, but is still in process in a few areas of Athens County.
However, with that phase largely out of the way, the Census Bureau is now seeking to hire and train Census Enumerators, beginning door-to-door follow ups in August. Hiring and training, for any region, is conducted locally. That means the Philadelphia Region, which contains Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Tennessee and the District of Columbia are all in this region.
For those concerned about interacting with others due to COVID-19, self-responses are available via 2020census.gov, calling 844-330-2020, or by mailing in a paper form. Census forms were mailed in late March.
In addition, census takers will be following CDC recommendations to mitigate transmission risk by wearing face masks, maintaining a social distance of at least six feet, practicing hand hygiene, not entering homes and remaining outdoors as much as possible or practical.
Anyone who wishes to take the Census online, but has not received an ID yet can still respond on the website through following the “If you do not have a Census ID, click here” link under the login button.
In addition, anyone wondering where they would be accurately counted should know that any individual’s primary residence is where they should be counted. College students who spend the majority of their year in college towns, such as Athens, should be counted in those towns and not at their parents’ residences.
Nearby county’s response rates were reported Monday, Aug. 10 as:
- Hocking County — 60.5
- Vinton County — 56.9
- Perry County — 62.7
- Pike County — 56.8
- Morgan County — 56.4
- Meigs County — 58.4
