NELSONVILLE — City Council approved a pay raise for the city auditor position at its meeting on Oct. 24 at city council chambers in Nelsonville.
An ordinance amending the city code to increase the annual salary from $44,000 to $60,000 was tabled at a previous meeting. The raise will be effective Dec. 1, 2023.
In other matters, the city has starting switching to new payment systems that will allow customers to pay bills online.
According to the city's website, the utility office's online payment system was to be down for maintenance until Nov. 1. Cash, check or money-order payments still can be made at the utility office, in the payment drop box or through the mail.
A link to the new payment system will be posted on the city's website once it becomes available, City Auditor Taylor Sappington said.
In other matters, leaf pick-up is scheduled to start this week. The city will post detailed information at cityofnelsonville.com online.
Also during the meeting, Sappington noted that the state audit of the city’s finances was done in May, but still hasn’t been released. The state has not said why it hasn’t been released yet, he told city council.
In other matters, Council member Justin Booth congratulated the Nelsonville-York High School football and volleyball teams on their impressive regular-season records, and for earning a spot in their respective state tournaments.
Eddie Breeze was congratulated on passing a test needed to become an operator of the city’s water treatment plant. They also congratulated Robert Taylor, who recently celebrated 30 years of service with the city water department.
Nelsonville City Council President Tony Dunfee thanked the city employees for their hard work in improving the city.
“It’s looking better and better. Things take time and that’s the problem,” he said, noting some of the recent road paving projects. “Rome wasn’t built in a day and these problems have been around for a long, long time.”
