NELSONVILLE — City Council unanimously approved an ordinance calling for the issuance a maximum of $3.7 million in bonds for its upcoming sanitary sewer project.
The council met in special session on June 1 to vote on the bonds.
The funds will go toward paying a loan from the Ohio Water Pollution Control Loan Fund, and will be paid out over 45 years.
According to documents issues in May by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the City of Nelsonville requested $2.7 million from the fund to improve the city’s sanitary sewer collection system.
The project would serve the unsewered areas in the communities of Imperial and along Railroad Street.
Collection system improvements will include installation of a gravity sewer that will take sanitary waste to the City of Nelsonville’s newly constructed wastewater treatment plant. The project also includes replacing sewers along Myers Street and replacing two lift stations.
The city’s currently working on bringing sewers to the areas of Buchtel, Murray City and Carbon Hill, The Ohio EPA says. The city’s construction of a new wastewater treatment plant on Elm Rock Road will replace the existing plant. Both construction projects were funded through WPCLF funds.
According to The Ohio EPA, Phase II will address on-lot septic systems in Imperial, as well as six currently unsewered homes and buildings on Railroad Street in Nelsonville.
The proposed plan called for Doanville to be connected, but Nelsonville City Council voted in August 2021 to move forward with the project without the unincorporated village.
During a July 27, 2021, public hearing, residents of the unincorporated community expressed various concerns over the lack of information about the project, the possible smell that would come from a sewage plant, damage done to recently-paved roads during construction and the cost of removing or crushing existing septic tanks, according to previous reporting by The Messenger.
The EPA documents noted that the lift stations near the current water treatment plant and the Veterans of Foreign Wars building are both undersized and need to be upgraded.
The water treatment plant has back-up power, while the VFW lift station does not. During power outages, the plant’s lift station pumps to the VFW lift station, which overflows because of the lack of standby power.
Ohio EPA projected the loan to be awarded this month, with construction to begin after the loan award. WOUB reported the total cost of the project to be $16.5 million.
Nelsonville City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 13 at council chambers.
In other news related to the current wastewater treatment plant, the Nelsonville Dog Park Board has set up a GoFundMe page to create its off-leash dog park.
The proposed site is the Nelsonville wastewater treatment plant, located off East Canal Street. When the plant moves its operations to the new plant on Elm Rock Road in 2023, work will begin on the dog park. According to City Manager Scott Frank in a previous article, the area is accessible by entrances near Advance Auto Parts and Schultz Physical Therapy.
To view the GoFundME page visit, gf.me/v/c/l3c/nelsonville-dog-park-fundraiser .
