NELSONVILLE — City Council passed a routine ordinance to balance Nelsonville’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget after Council member Dan Sherman called the special meeting’s legality into question.
Council met in special session on Tuesday, after cancelling Monday’s special session due to it being the federal observance of the Christmas holiday. When a federal holiday falls on a Sunday, it is observed on the following Monday, with government offices closing on that day.
Council President Tony Dunfee did not attend the meeting.
Shortly after the meeting began, Sherman questioned whether the special meeting was legal as he believed that either council president or a total of three council members had the authority to call the special meeting.
According to Ohio Revised Code, special sessions “shall be called by the clerk upon the written request of the mayor, the chairman or any two members of council.”
Council member Cory Taylor, who serves on the finance committee with Sherman, questioned Sherman as to why he brought up the validity of the meeting now, when council had been exchanging emails about the meeting since its last meeting on Dec. 12.
“… Why did you not bring it up in the emails we had about moving the meeting because Monday was considered a holiday and we didn’t know whether we could hold it?” Taylor asked.
Sherman left the meeting, saying he didn’t feel it was a legal meeting.
The ordinance is passed every year and was discussed at the city council’s recent finance committee meeting, which Sherman, “who is a member, has failed to attend,” Taylor said.
Several council members noted that Sherman’s actions seemed to be a political stunt due to discussions in the Nelsonville community and on social media.
City of Nelsonville Auditor Taylor Sappington accepted responsibility for not having the ordinance ready sooner.
“I should have asked more questions,” he said. “The state auditor’s office indicated that they wanted the ordinance in a different style of language. After the change, they suggested to the original which is based on an ordinance we’ve had since I was playing with Power Rangers.”
“This is for things already in the budget,” Sappington said.
Some invoices for the year could possibly come in Friday, he said. The city would not have enough time to process them and get them paid before the year’s end. Such bills will be paid in Fiscal Year 2023, which begins Jan. 1, Sappington said.
Sappington also assured council that the meeting was a regular special session.
“This is not a funny, special meeting. I had family plans Monday as did some of you,” he said referring to council and the public. “This is the most routine ordinance that any city or village council reads.”
An ordinance adopting a temporary budget for Jan. 1 to March 31, 2023, was approved during city council’s meeting on Dec. 12.
Also during the 12-minute meeting, council approving the hiring of a full-time police officer. The position had been open since around Thanksgiving. The agency has one more position to fill, according to City Director Scott Frank.
Nelsonville City Council is next scheduled to meet in January 2023.
