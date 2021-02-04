Due to social distancing recommendations on preventing the spread of the COVID-19, Nelsonville City Council will be meeting in regular session Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at 7 p.m. via a virtual meeting. The public may not attend the meeting in person. The meeting will be live streamed from the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page, (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity). Citizens comments and business and organizational comments may be made online. The public is invited and encouraged to attend virtually online.

