The City of Nelsonville shut off water for all Nelsonville and Buchtel residents on Wednesday, as a crew of city employees worked deep into the night to repair a major water main break and restore water.
“I have the best crew. You know, those guys — they just don't give up,” said Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank. “They worked a really long day that day, because this situation started at an hour before quitting time, and they didn't get home until 3:30 in the morning. And there's nothing that requires them to stay here. But they take a lot of pride in their job, and they really care about Nelsonville as a whole. And to them, it was super important to get the water back up and running for these folks as quick as possible.”
Nelsonville City Council Member Justin Booth also praised the efforts of city employees and volunteers.
“Our guys — and actually people that aren’t even city workers — pitched in to get that thing fixed,” Booth said. “Those guys worked in freezing weather, and busted their butts to get that thing fixed and make sure everything was taken care of. I think they deserve a lot of kudos for that. They did an awesome job.”
Frank said the break started when a fire hydrant was struck by a car.
Although city employees tried to locate valves to shut off water for only an isolated area, Frank said crews were unsuccessful, because complete maps do not exist of all the water valves, and many valves themselves are old and under-serviced.
“Oftentimes it's a scavenger hunt,” Frank said. “We hunted for valves to isolate the leak for hours. And finally, we got to a point where we had to basically shut off the reservoir because we couldn't afford to lose any more water.”
However, the city is working to avoid these situations in the future.
“We're taking this opportunity now to find as many valves as we can without water leaking everywhere,” Frank said. “We found one yesterday buried a foot underneath the dirt, and the only way they were able to find that was with a metal detector. It wasn't on any map. So the guys are still doing that today, trying to find any valves that we don't know about, and mark them on the map so we don't miss them next time. And then also to exercise the valves, to make sure they're in good working order to prevent this from happening again.”
Additionally, Frank said the city is hoping to use dollars through the American Recovery Plan Act for major infrastructure work on water lines and valves. This project is on hold for the moment, however, pending reimbursement from the State of Ohio for police cruisers the city purchased with its ARPA funds.
