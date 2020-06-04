NELSONVILLE — After a few months with Scott Frank as interim City Manager for the city of Nelsonville, the Nelsonville native has been selected alongside Robert Shaumleffel, of Westerville, as finalists for the permanent position.
The two were named finalists following a lengthy executive session during the Monday night Nelsonville City Council meeting, during which the candidates were reviewed. Interviews for the two finalists will take place on June 15.
Frank was hired as interim manager in early February this year, selected from a pool of six candidates. He beat out two other finalists for the position — Mike Freer and Bernie Roell. Frank has noted 20 years of experience with management analytics and process improvement within the U.S. Air Force.
“I’ve been managing people and supervising people since I was 20 years old, so I’ve a lot of experience working with others,” Frank told The Messenger in February.
Frank filled the interim position following long-time City Manager Chuck Barga, who retired on Jan. 31 after three years in the position.
The other finalist, Shaumleffel, wrote in his cover letter that he saw the position advertised by the Ohio Municipal League’s publication. Shaumleffel has worked as municipal administration for several years, with experience ranging from being an administrative assistant for the Muskingum County Commissioners to City Manager of Conneaut, Ohio, which has a population of about 13,000, and also was assistant city manager and city manager for Bullhead City, Arizona (population fo about 35,000).
“As you will see from the attached resume, I have been an achievement-oriented manager with over 30 years of experience in both medium and small municipal governments,” Schaumleffel wrote. “My strongest areas of experience are in finance, long range planning and development and human resources. I stepped away from the profession several years ago in order to provide care and support for my 96-year-old elderly mother. Now that her situation is stable, I would like to continue my career.”
Schaumleffel grew up in Zanesville, according to his application, and currently lives in Delaware County.
Council received three other applications for the position.
Harry Staven, of Richland, Washington, submitted his application based on experience he gained working as city manager/treasurer in Gold Hill, Oregon, city administrator for two other cities (Auburn, Michigan and Hoonah, Alaska) and was finance director for an additional three cities (Bandon, Oregon; Clinton, North Carolina; and Galena, Alaska). However, his cover letter noted that his most recent position in Gold Hill offered a salary of $76,000.
Luke McKenzie, of Keyser, West Virginia, also applied. His application noted that he has several certifications, including as an Emergency Medical Technician, and as a West Virginia Emergency Manager Level II.
His resume noted that he currently works as director of the Mineral County Emergency Services department for about four years, as well as an EMT for Bruceton Community Ambulance Service.
George Hayfield also applied for the position, but a copy of his application was unable to be obtained before the Wednesday night print deadline.
