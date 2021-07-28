Radical Times Nelsonville, home of the Nelsonville Thursday Night Community Dinner, is planning a ribbon cutting ceremony and community meal to celebrate their new home.
The event will happen at 6 PM on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 82 W. Washington Street in Nelsonville, Ohio.
The community meal will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. The menu is being planned by Chef Katie Mosher, a Nelsonville resident, teacher, and local small business owner, the release said.
The organization has signed a two-year lease with L’Heureux Properties for the commercial space and the release said the group is excited to have a landlord who not only supports their mission, but who also personally dedicates himself to many organizations that benefit Nelsonville and Athens County.
The meal will be held outside in the green space across the street, with permission from the Nelsonville Public Library. Local musicians will perform on the library stage during the event.
The mission of the organization, according to the release, is to build a stronger community one meal at a time. Their values include: radical love, radical compassion, radical acceptance, radical kindness, and radical hospitality.
Radical Times Nelsonville is inspired by the passionate work of Dorothy Day, Peter Maurin and the Catholic Worker Movement they created in New York City in the 20th century, which then spread across the globe.
The Nelsonville Community Dinner was started in 2018 by Dottie Fromal and Lori Crook, the release said. They are staffed entirely by volunteers. The long term plan for the community dinner is to turn it into a cooperative “pay-what-you-wish” restaurant that will employ local community members.
They are currently collaborating with Co-Op Nelsonville to work out a business model that is equitable and promotes solidarity among future worker-owners and the community at-large, the release said.
