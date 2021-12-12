The Nelsonville Community Foundation announced funding last Friday for seven projects benefitting the Nelsonville community.
According to a press release from the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, this year's grant recipients include:
- Athens County Children Services, which received $2,000 to provide food to students of the Nelsonville-York City School District;
- Nelsonville Food Cupboard, which received $2,500 to assist the pantry in purchasing the facility it currently leases;
- Southeast Ohio Youth Mentoring, which received $1,078 for a youth leadership program;
- The First Presbyterian Church of Nelsonville, which received $5,000 to replace the church’s roof;
- Athenian Berean Community Players, which received two grants — $1,417.66 for stage platforms and $3,760 for wireless microphones for actors; and
- The Nelsonville Rotary Club, which received $1,250 for repairs and improvements at the park shelter house and city pool house.
Kevin Dotson of the Nelsonville Community Foundation said in a statement, “We want to support organizations working to expand opportunities for our neighbors. The Nelsonville Community Foundation invests homegrown dollars in ideas benefitting our local communities, and we are thrilled to see the difference our 2021 grant partners will make across the Nelsonville region."
To support the above projects, the Nelsonville Community Foundation, a fund of the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, partnered with another FAO fund, the I’m a Child of Appalachia Fund, according to FAO's release.
The Nelsonville Community Foundation strives to create opportunities for all those who call the Nelsonville area home, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.