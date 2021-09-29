In an effort to retain Nelsonville’s status as a city, Nelsonville City Council authorized a challenge to census data at its Sept. 27 meeting, leaving City Auditor Taylor Sappington up to 15 days to mobilize community members and conduct a recount.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced last week that Nelsonville would transition to become a village after the 2020 census showed Nelsonville’s population at only 4,612, as the Messenger reported.
However, Sappington expressed confidence at a Sept. 28 meeting to plan for the recount that Nelsonville’s population is well above the threshold of 5,000 residents needed to qualify as a city, and could potentially be as high as 6,000. Sappington cited Athens County’s 62.5 percent response rate to the census.
Sappington said the success of the recount effort will depend on whether the community mobilizes around the issue.
“If the community stands up and responds really strongly, I think it’s in the bag,” Sappington said.
Unlike the original census count, only names and addresses will be collected for the recount. The recount must move on a lightning-fast timeline imposed by the State of Ohio, compared to the much longer timeframe given for the Census.
Sappington said he has up to five days from the city council vote to identify volunteers who will serve as enumerators for the effort. Sappington and volunteers will have an additional ten days to conduct the recount, attempting to include every Nelsonville resident. Within these ten days, the enumerators must also review and certify collected data.
Sappington stressed that the city is not starting from zero and is able utilize data from utility payments, as well as lists of residents provided by landlords.
As the Messenger reported, a change in Nelsonville’s city status would impact the grants for which Nelsonville is eligible. The switch would also introduce uncertainty into the city’s other revenue streams and its management, although Sappington told the Messenger that because the city is governed by a charter, he wouldn’t expect major changes.
