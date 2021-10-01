At the Sept. 27 Nelsonville City Council meeting, Al Dolezal with the Regional Income Tax Agency presented on how a partnership with the agency could benefit Nelsonville and its residents.
Should Nelsonville decide to partner with RITA, those working in Nelsonville would be able to file their local income taxes online, including through select tax preparation services such as H&R Block, which many use to file federal and state taxes as well.
While partnering with RITA would present a cost for the city, Dolezal said the city could expect a net revenue gain, as RITA would help the city collect taxes from those who do not pay.
City Auditor Taylor Sappington said the change would also relieve city employees of weeks of data entry, allowing them to focus on other duties, and called partnering with RITA a no-brainer.
Sappington told the Messenger there is not currently a timeline for the change, which would require approval from Nelsonville City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.