Nelsonville City Council voted Monday to appoint special counsel to prosecute pending removal proceedings against member Greg Smith, who was just reinstated to his position in May.
In mid-May, Nelsonville City Council rescinded their previous finding that Greg Smith was not a resident of Nelsonville, but rather lived in neighboring Washington County.
This move follows months of evidentiary hearings — and court appeals in which Smith sought to prove he had been the victim of capricious and arbitrary action at the hands of council.
City Council Members are tight-lipped about intentions and proceedings regarding this sudden change of course. The Athens Messenger reached out to members of Nelsonville City Council. Only Council Member Justin Booth returned inquiries; Booth declined to comment.
Nelsonville special counselor Tom Spyker could not be reached for comment by publication time.
The special meeting was brief — only five minutes long. Council members did not offer public comment.
The vote to appoint special counsel was 6-1, with Smith abstaining, saying he did not believe he could vote on what he said was a resolution in violation of the Ohio Revised Code.
Smith’s attorney, Columbus-based Dan Klos, told The Athens Messenger he believes that Nelsonville Council’s course of action is self-evident.
“I will let where we stand today, with what the city has done so far, speak for itself,” Klos said.
Klos said he also took exception with the manner in which the city is conducting the second attempt at removing Smith — characterizing it as not a transparent affair.
“I don't know what's in the mind of the city, but they rescinded their previous removal without comment, without explanations, and without having notified me in advance of anything, I will again let that speak for itself,” Klos said.
Klos added he and Smith will be watching this process closely, and if they believe there is grounds for appeal, they will take that course of action.
Smith has been at the center of multiple controversies in 2021, including an instance where he was censured by Nelsonville City Council for using insensitive language on his personal Facebook page.
Following growing Nelsonville Council concern as to where Smith actually resided, and a Athens Messenger article that established a connection between Smith and a Washington County woman, Nelsonville Council launched a hearing into his residency.
In February, Nelsonville Council determined he was not a continuous resident of Athens and suspended him from Council, The Messenger reported. The body did not move to refill his position, as it promised to the Athens County Court of Common Pleas.
Smith suffered a series of legal rejections in appeal hearings before being reinstated to Nelsonville Council, including having requests for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction denied.
