NELSONVILLE — Local residents will be able to better follow the workings of Nelsonville city government in the years to follow.
That’s the hope, at least, of Council members who approved an initial plan this week to improve local transparency.
The measure allowed the Council clerk, a role currently held by Andrea Thompson-Hashman, to post meeting agendas, ordinances and other approved measures to a public webpage — which she intends to create on Facebook. City Manager Chuck Barga will also have access to the Facebook page.
The city’s own website already has pages related to City Council, but they are sparsely updated. A “Council Minutes” page was last added to in January 2016.
This is due to the lack of a current space for the city to post such information for the public to view prior to meetings, although it is readily available for request.
The motion to create this new page was introduced by City Council President Dan Sherman. Vice President Greg Smith abstained from the vote, and all other members voted in approval.
As Monday’s meeting wrapped up, Smith advocated for further transparency by proposed the city install a few cameras into the Council chambers to allow for video transmission of the meetings. Meetings are currently broadcast on a regular basis by Nelsonville TV Cable as well as on Facebook by local citizens who regularly attend.
Smith said it would only cost “a couple hundred dollars” to utilize the current contractors who are working to upgrade the city building’s internet and phone systems.
The city is already paying Horizon Telcom Inc. and FreedomLinx LLC nearly $50,000 over the next to years to upgrade these systems. A firm price estimate on installing cameras for the Council meetings is being sought by the city manager.
Bikes on the Square
Council members continued to discuss Monday the issue of regulating bicycles in the Public Square.
An ordinance to ban riding on the sidewalks near the Square was read for the first time. No vote has yet been taken.
The area as presented Monday includes the entire Public Square as well as one block each of Washington and Columbus streets, west from the Square.
The intent of a ban would be to keep the residential portion of the Square open and safe for pedestrians.
There are concerns about how such an ordinance would be enforced and whether this would take away from the already-limited police resources.
Smith suggested the enforcement would come gradually.
“No one thinks the police department is going to start writing tickets as soon as they see anyone,” he said.
The city of Athens approved a similar ban on riding bicycles on Court Street, and also implemented signage dictating that riders “Walk Your Wheels” in the uptown area.
Signage is not included in the proposed Nelsonville ordinance. Councilwoman Dottie Fromal said the Athens City-County Health Department may have resources for providing this signage. Fromal said she would reach out to a representative of the department to attend an upcoming Council meeting to speak on the issue.
In other business ...
Council approved joining the Uniform Accounting Network, operated by the state auditor’s office. It was said this will make the city’s audit cheaper next year and allow local officials to have better resources and access to the budget.
Council also held a first reading — and approved through an emergency passage — for an ordinance to spend $20,000 for engineering services to contest a FEMA flood plain map. Officials argue the FEMA map wrongly declares large swaths of the city as flood ways and flood plains, presenting undue difficulties to local citizens. The process to contest the map may be ongoing and cost additional money down the road, City Attorney Garry Hunter said on Monday.
According to Barga, the city does have the funds to cover such an expense, but “it will be tight.”
