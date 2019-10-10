NELSONVILLE — Tuesday at Rocky Boots proved to be a busy evening, with nine candidates for Nelsonville City Council offering their best pitches to voters ahead of the November election.
The candidates forum was hosted by the League of Women Voters of Athens County. Two candidates for Nelsonville City Auditor were also featured Tuesday evening. (See related story)
There are five total seats available on Council this year.
Two seats are for unexpired terms that end Dec. 5, 2021. Four candidates are vying for these two seats — incumbents Dottie Fromal and Gregory Smith, along with challengers Andrea Reany and Cory Taylor.
The three other seats are for standard terms. Five candidates are vying for these three seats: incumbents Anthony Dunfee and Linda Watkins, along with challengers Shadrick Paris, McCray Powell and Wanda Johnson.
Candidates gave a short opening statement explaining their backgrounds and goals if elected. Then, they circulated among tables of voters in eight-minute increments to discuss local issues and answer questions. Here are summaries of the candidates’ conversations.
Candidates for unexpired term — two seats
Andrea Reany
Reany is known for her work running the Zero Waste program for Rural Action. She is running for Council because she believes there is “a lot to do to work together,” and that her experience writing grants could be helpful for the city.
She said new leadership in town could help redirect Council’s attention to “issues that directly affect those of us in this room.”
Reany claims there is an issue with accountability within the city’s departments and leadership, expressing her own dissatisfaction with the Nelsonville Police Department. She believes there is a lack of police presence in the city and called for having a properly-staffed office to take non-emergency calls.
If elected, Reany wants to use her experience with grant writing to help the city’s budgetary issues.
Cory Taylor
Taylor previously served on Council and wants back on the legislative body. He mentioned his experience working with other members on Council and noted having worked on the Nelsonville Water Treatment Plant. If elected, he hopes to get the Wastewater Treatment Plant plans similarly finalized.
“There’s no sense in me complaining if I’m not willing to get involved,” he said, advocating for common sense and rationality.
He also advocated for residents to be “boisterous” in their goal of a clean, safe town and for community action to be taken. He noted that a lack of police presence in the town could be part of the problem, but cited the source of that problem to be a “lack of leadership.”
He called for the police to be more vigilant in enforcing small violations, such as running stop signs. He noted that although the city does not have the funds for more officers, a partnership with Hocking College’s police department could be beneficial for both parties.
Greg Smith
Smith is the candidate with the most experience on Council, having served for more than 20 years.
Smith was questioned on what ideas he would bring if re-elected, especially anything new. He said that with his experience, his knowledge helps Council from encountering “pitfalls.” He also noted his experience with grant writing and training in Mayor’s Court proceedings.
Smith said new avenues he would like to pursue include increasing the Athens County Land Bank’s operations in the city, saying that abandoned housing provides places for the homeless and drug issues to thrive.
He also noted that ways for the city to increase revenue could include raising water bills, saying that Nelsonville’s water costs are about one-third of Athens’ bills.
Dottie Fromal
Fromal has been on Council for about a year. She is a staff worker at The Hive, a local childcare center, and helps organize weekly community dinners.
She said it has been “difficult to achieve anything” during her time on Council, having been “stymied” by other members.”
Though only having been a Nelsonville resident for a few years, Fromal described having a passion for the city. She is currently a member of the Recreation Committee and hopes to work to help local children succeed if re-elected this year.
“I think I offer a fresh perspective,” she said. “I have a passion for this city. I think that I could do something with the parks and recreation, as I work closely with the Health Department right now.”
She advocates for creating or building a homeless shelter in the city, and developing services to help local youths who “age out of the system” and “fall through the cracks.”
Candidates for full term — three seats
Linda Watkins
Watkins, an incumbent, was unable to attend Tuesday’s forum and a statement from the candidate was read by League of Women Voters member Helen King.
In the letter, Watkins advocated for improving the city’s infrastructure and cleaning up the city. She wrote that the town is on its way toward this goal, but that more work is yet to be done.
She described having moderator skills on Council, being able to listen to various perspectives and opinions to guide her and other members’ actions toward getting things done “for the good of the city.”
McCray Powell
Powell is a challenger who previously appeared at a candidates forum for political independents back in June.
The Nelsonville native is seeking to represent the younger residents of the city as well as workers. He called for new and better leadership, adding that he hopes a new person will serve as Council president next year.
He wants a stronger housing code in town and suggested that funds received from the citations issued could be used in the code office. He also advocated for rent control, which he believes could help with the issue of homelessness within the city.
Powell told voters it would be prudent to address the police budget and task the officers to be more visible in the community.
Wanda Johnson
Johnson is another challenger who has previous Council experience.
“Really, the reason I’m running is true public service, giving back to the community,” she said in her opening statement.
She wants to see the code office better enforce the local code and is asking the city develop a formal plan to do so.
She noted that the homeless population needs more resources to help residents, and hopes that the winter does not culminate in a tragedy at an abandoned home. She noted that a shelter similar to what Good Works offers in Athens would be helpful.
She also called for solidarity on Council, saying that if “you’re sitting there and six people overrule you, you should go with them. You’re a body, not one person.”
When asked about the budget, Johnson admitted she doesn’t have any clear answers. Raising taxes, she reasoned, might not help due to the low percentage of residents who pay them. She did note that she would be against an entertainment or ticket tax such as was earlier discussed by Council members.
Shadrick Paris
Paris is an associate professor of chemistry at Ohio University and told the crowd that he “deals in facts, and facts only.”
One of his main sticking points is the lack of transparency within the city government, noting that he would like to see a spreadsheet of the city’s budget for ease in looking through the numbers. He said the digital infrastructure of city hall is lacking.
Paris believes there are many places the city could be pinching pennies, noting a recent expense of $1,500 from the city’s economic development fund to host a community picnic.
“People like yourselves have ideas, and we represent you,” he told voters. “It’s not that you vote us in and trust us to make decisions for four years. No, I need to hear from you.”
He called for Council members to look at the city’s budget from “top to bottom” to see places money could be saved. He noted that grants could help aid revenue for the city, but if that fails, an increase in taxes may be needed.
“Don’t tell me there is no place to cut stuff,” he said. “I don’t believe we are spending efficiently, but I need to see everything.”
He also advocated for all Council members to open up their schedules for weekly “office hours” to allow interactions with citizens.
Tony Dunfee
Dunfee is a local landlord and businessman who was appointed to fill an open seat on Council a year ago. He said he is running on a background of honesty. He said he has family members in law enforcement, which gives him an understanding on how to improve the local police department.
He advocated for foot patrols, which he said would help the officers learn the city better and introduce officers to more residents. He said a change in the public’s perception of City Council and the police department is needed.
He suggested reinstating a curfew could also help lower crime in Nelsonville, as well as enforcing “little” violations to the law.
He said a change in the housing code could also be helpful, even if only applied to the appearance of the buildings.
