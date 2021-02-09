Nelsonville City Council Member Greg Smith was served a hearing notice at Monday’s meeting that formally charged him with violations of the city charter, with the hearing scheduled for next week.
Questions over whether Smith is a resident of Nelsonville have surfaced to a head in recent weeks, with multiple members of Nelsonville City Council openly stating they do not believe he actually lives in town, but rather in Washington County.
Council Vice President Dan Sherman provided Smith with a letter on Monday night that formally charged Smith with failing “to possess or maintain the qualifications of this office prescribed by this charter.”
“It's a violation of the charter and this has gone on for too many years so it's time to correct that and start doing things the right way,” Sherman told The Athens Messenger on Tuesday.
A hearing will take place at 7 p.m., on Feb. 19, the letter states. Nelsonville City Council will “hear and view any and all evidence in this matter.”
The letter given to Smith, also provided to The Athens Messenger, charges Smith with violations of the the council member qualification rules, which state that “any qualified elector who has been continuously a resident and a qualified elector of the City of one (1) year next prior to their election, and who is not the occupant of an incompatible office, shall be eligible to serve as a member of City Council.”
Under charter provision 11.08, which details parameters for removing an elected official, rule 1 states that an elected official who does not meet candidate qualifications could be subject to removal.
Smith did not return requests for comment.
However, Smith has staunchly maintained in recent weeks that he is only a resident of Nelsonville, and only visits Washington County to look after a disabled child.
“I take care of a girl that is very seriously disabled and do that because I have the time to spend to watch her while other people work,” Smith said. “That’s all it amounts to.”
When asked what his relationship with the family of the disabled child is and why he chose to help this family by watching the disabled child, Smith said he knew the family because the son lived with Smith in Nelsonville while he attended Hocking College.
The Athens Messenger previously reported a financial connection between Smith and a Washington County woman, who is indebted to Smith and Smith has a financial stake in the property the woman owns.
Smith’s residency in Nelsonville has been the subject of questions for several years. In 2018, Former Assistant Athens County Prosecutor Zach Saunders gave the opinion that while it appeared Smith may be taking care of a disabled child in Washington County, the language surrounding residency is determined by intent to return to a primary address.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn told The Messenger in January that while the opinion in 2018 was valid, the circumstances this time around “seem different'' and that “other factors” have come into play.
“This is different than what happened two years ago,” Blackburn said
Blackburn said since Nelsonville City Council is holding a ‘quasi-judicial’ trial, they would be making findings, but those findings could be appealed.
City Council President Tony Dunfee, who also signed the letter given to Smith, did not return requests for comment by publication time.
City Council Member Justin Booth told The Athens Messenger he was prepared to hear the case out.
“I look forward to letting the process take its course,” Booth said.
Following the meeting, it appears Smith was served with an additional penalty — a citation for backing into another vehicle at 8:40 p.m. The meeting ended around 8:20.
“Officers responded to the Nelsonville City Hall on Lake Hope Dr for a report of a vehicle accident with property damage in the parking lot,” the police log stated. “Officers issued Greg Smith a citation for improper backing.”
At this time, the circumstances surrounding the accident are unclear. Smith did not respond to The Messenger’s direct inquiry into this matter.
Smith was previously censured by Nelsonville City Council in late January after offensive Facebook posts members of council said belonged to him.
Smith has maintained that the comments, which contained racially insensitive language and homophobic slurs, did not belong to him.
