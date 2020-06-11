NELSONVILLE — An investigation into the members of Nelsonville City Council as of last fall has reached a conclusion, according to a report submitted to city council by attorney Tim Gleeson.
The report was read aloud to council by President Tony Dunfee on Monday, June 8, during the regular council meeting.
Prior to this final report, Gleeson issued an interim documentation of the investigation in February which he sent to the City Council.
In the document, he outlined three possible violations of the city charter that he believes have sufficient information for probable cause findings. The possible violations investigated were:
- If (former) council member Dottie Fromal had direct contact with city employees concerning the location of the installation of a gaga ball pit.
- If (former president of council) council member Dan Sherman sought to direct Code Enforcement Officer Becky Barber concerning how to deal with the parking of a scooter trailer at the Clement property.
- If former council member Taylor Sappington (current City Auditor) made comments to certain media outlets and several council members issued a letter expressing views on terminating the employment of Nelsonville Police Officer Joshua Braglin.
However, Gleeson’s report stated that while the allegation against former council member Dottie Fromal seems probable, she is no longer in city government; the second allegation, against Taylor Sappington, was found to be legal under the city charter; and the last allegations, against then-president of Council Dan Sherman, were found to likely be probable if more information is requested, but Gleeson stated the actions could be found legal due to Sherman’s unique position as part of the city’s executive power.
In his latest and final report, Gleeson stated that he looked at these instances and plied them with facts to see if a charter violation, specifically against section 5.05, could be confirmed or invalidated.
That portion of the charter discusses council and city manager relations, stating that council does not have the power to dictate removal of administrative officers or employees which the city manager oversees, such as city laborers.
“Except for the purpose of inquiries and investigations, the Council or its members shall deal with officers and employees who are subject to the direction and supervision of the City Manager solely through the Manager, and neither the Council nor its members shall give orders to any such officer or employee, either publicly or privately, except that the Council may require of the Departments of Law and Finance such reports, information, and opinions as Council shall determine,” the charter states.
Gleeson’s report noted that investigating Fromal’s interaction with city employees who were reconstructing a gaga pit in the city park has produced “credible evidence” that she did have direct interaction with the employees. According to the report, Fromal was concerned with where the pit was placed, as she had thought it was to go elsewhere in the park. The employees reportedly stopped work on the project for the day after she spoke with them.
Gleeson again noted that council members should discuss employee actions only with the city manager, and not address the employees as a member of council.
“In so much that she failed to do that, former Council Member Dottie Fromal’s actions were inconsistent with section 5.05 of the charter,” Gleeson wrote.
Gleeson then looked into allegations that Dan Sherman made repeated verbal complaints to City Code Officer Becky Barber concerning a scooter trailer parked on or adjacent to the Clement property on Fort Street. He found that “competent reliable evidence does exist to invalidate the allegation that Council Member Dan Sherman directed the code enforcement officer’s actions.”
“Most compelling, the code director denies she was directed by Sherman,” Gleeson’s report continued.
Gleeson wrote that there are a “variety” of ways to approach the situation.
“One view would be to recognize that council members are actively involved in the community with a desire to improve it,” he wrote. “As a result, council members are in a position to observe and perceive code violations. A less malevolent view would be that Council Members are insiders that receive preferential treatment. As a result, any complaints reported by council members receive special attention. These differing views exist in all communities, not just a Nelsonville, Ohio.
“No amount of investigation can reconcile or satisfy these opposing perspectives,” Gleeson’s report continued. “Even if one were to read section 5.05 to an extreme and mistakenly interpret its provisions to mean that council members cannot offer complaints of alleged violations to the code enforcement officer. Council Member Sherman making complaints was not in violation because he was council president at this time the complaints were made.”
Gleeson went on to explain how Nelsonville’s City Charter dictates that the president of council is also the acting mayor of the town. Consequently, with Sherman as president of council, he would be included in the executive power of the city’s government.
“The circumstance calls into question the applicability of section 5.05 of the charter to his communications with the code enforcement officer,” Gleeson’s investigation report continued. “As an executive officer, the president of council may participate in executive functions without violation section 5.05 of the charter. There would be no separation of powers violation.
Sappington’s comments to media concerning the termination of employment for then-Nelsonville Police Officer Joshua Braglin were determined to also not be a violation of the charter, as it is protected speech.
Gleeson concluded his report with a warning to the council members and city officials.
“If this investigative endeavor is used by council and other city officials to increase awareness and adherence to the separation of powers principal, then the time, effort and resources may have been well spent. However, if this report is only used for one side to say ‘I told you so,’ to the other, then the resources may have been better spent elsewhere.”
A resolution in favor of concluding the investigation is expected to be introduced at the next council meeting, scheduled for 7 p.m. on June 22.
