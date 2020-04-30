NELSONVILLE — Attorney Tim Gleeson was given the green light Monday to wrap up an investigation he was tasked with into the members of Nelsonville City Council possible charter violations at the time of October 2019.
Gleeson issued an interim report of the investigation in February, where he outlined three possible violations of the city charter, but noted that while one seems probable, the individual is no longer in city government; the second allegation, against Taylor Sappington, was found to be legal under the city charter; and the last allegations, against then-president of Council Dan Sherman, were found to likely be probably if more information is requested, but Gleeson stated the actions could be found legal due to Sherman’s unique position as part of the city’s executive power.
During Monday night’s city council meeting, Gleeson presented his findings. He said he would not be moving forward on the investigation without an OK from council, as it would likely cost the city more money. Nelsonville has had tight finances for several years, and earlier in 2020 ex-deputy auditor Stephanie Wilson was indicted on charges of stealing reportedly over $40,000 from the city’s coffers.
Gleeson noted that he had focused on these allegations due to the possible charter violations, as he believed that to be the purpose of the investigation. Council Member Dan Sherman said the point of investigating all of council was to help there be no violations of cover ups.
“Because I think that’s been one of the question on social media,” he explained.
City Council Member Greg Smith stated that he was uncomfortable with the way the investigation hierarchy had been set up, as he did not want any council members accused of manipulating or controlling the investigation. He called, as he has in the past, for a completely independent investigation.
The council is expected to appropriate $7,500 in total for the investigation, some of which has already been appropriated.
Gleeson estimated his cost for the rest of the investigation to be somewhere between $2,500 and $3,000.
