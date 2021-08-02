A Nelsonville City Council member is soliciting signatures to stage a referendum on whether ATVs should be permitted for use in Nelsonville — only weeks after fellow council members voted an “ATV-friendly” ordinance into law.
Greg Smith, a Nelsonville Council member, and other members of a referendum committee including former Council Member Ed Mash, have been collecting signatures to hold a referendum for the November election to see if the residents of Nelsonville truly want an ATV-friendly ordinance in Nelsonville.
A referendum is a ballot vote in which voters can choose to accept or reject legislation passed by Nelsonville City Council. In the city charter, the mechanism requires 35% of the total voting population, or 501 people, to sign the petition for it to be accepted on the ballot.
The Athens Messenger previously reported that Council Member Justin Booth spearheaded a drive in Nelsonville City Council in July to pass an ordinance that allows limited ATV use on some city streets.
Booth told The Messenger he believes the ordinance will bring commerce and tourism to Nelsonville.
“And all of a sudden you’ve got this underhanded attempt to go around and do these things that is the exact opposite of what Nelsonville needs,” Booth said.
The ordinance was passed unanimously. Smith was not present to cast a vote on the ordinance, nor had he spoken in opposition to the ordinance at any of the several committee meetings held to discuss the matter.
Smith told The Athens Messenger he was on vacation with his wife and grandkids the day the vote was held, and could not attend.
“I wasn’t going to drive clear to Nelsonville to vote on ATVs,” Smith told The Messenger. “You have a couple council members making a big deal because I wasn’t there to vote.”
As for why he is collecting signatures, Smith said he is “interested in letting the people of Nelsonville have a vote.” He added he believes there is a “lot of people emotional on both sides” of the issue.
According to Board of Elections Deputy Director Tony Brooks, the referendum committee has yet to file a petition at the BoE office. He said if the committee wants their referendum on the November general election ballot, they need to file by Aug. 4.
Brooks also said the committee has 30 days from the ordinances passing, July 12, to collect the requisite signatures, according to the city charter. From publication date on Monday, the committee has nine days to submit signatures.
Booth said he had not heard any criticism from Smith on this specific ordinance until he saw the referendum petition.
“We had never spoken outside of a meeting and he never expressed he was opposed to it,” Booth said.
Booth, who does not ride ATVs, said when he was appointed to Nelsonville Council, he emphasized his desire to bring an ATV ordinance to Nelsonville. Smith, he said, voted to approve his appointment.
“Could we ever just not have controversy?” Booth said.
Booth also pointed to a study sanctioned by the City of Nelsonville in 2016, which polled residents of Nelsonville on their thoughts about public policy in the city.
According to The Athens Messenger, the study found 71% of Nelsonville supported ATV-friendly policies and zones to encourage tourism and business.
“Why does the 29% get to dictate?” Booth said.
Booth again emphasized the possibility the ordinance could bring much-needed tourism to Nelsonville — driving commerce.
“I like finding a way to get business in our town — nobody’s building a factory, Amazon’s not building a warehouse, nobody’s coming to bail us out — we gotta do it ourselves,” Booth said.
On the Facebook group “ATV Friendly Routes & Businesses for Nelsonville,” members expressed their outrage at the committee’s attempt to get the referendum on the ballot.
“That is ridiculous,” Glennda Hagan Tingle, a Nelsonville resident, commented on Facebook. “The new ordinance is working well, bringing business into Nelsonville which hadn’t been there before. (Smith’s) an idiot.”
Under the current ATV provisions, licensed ATV operators can drive anywhere on city streets, and un-licensed operators can drive on the following streets:
- Hocking Parkway from Canal Street to State Route 691
- Canal Street from State Route 691 to John Lloyd Evans
- John Lloyd Evans to Dorr Run Road
- Riverside Drive from Hocking Parkway to Wolfe Bennett Road
- Burr Oak Boulevard to Sylvania Avenue to Woodland Drive
Riding ATVS is also are restricted to daylight hours.
All standard traffic laws apply to riders, who must be over 18, licensed and insured.
- The ordinance also sets out clear rules for the vehicles:
- Vehicles must be equipped by a working rear brake light.
- Vehicles must have one rear-view mirror
- Vehicles must have a working horn
- Vehicles must not exceed a certain decibel limit
- Vehicles cannot create excessive mud or dirt on city streets
The new regulations will be enforced by the Nelsonville Police Department, the ordinance said.
NPD Chief Scott Fitch previously told The Messenger he was planning to enforce the new ATV laws in a cautionary and advisory capacity as the city adjusts to the new rules.
Fitch could not be reached for additional comment by publication time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.