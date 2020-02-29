NELSONVILLE — While corruption has come to light in one portion of Nelsonville’s city government, concerns have continued over whether members of council are following the law — specifically, if they’ve paid their property taxes.
Property taxes are paid in arrears, with the first half of 2019 property taxes due to the County Auditor’s Office on March 2. Most of the current council members have paid at least the first half of their 2019 property taxes, but a few have not.
President of Council Tony Dunfee owes taxes on five properties for 2019, but no further back than last year. Of course, he still has a few days to pay the first half of the 2019 property taxes with no extra fees. Council Member Cory Taylor is in the same boat, with 2019 taxes owed on his two properties.
Vice President of Council Linda Watkins, as well as members Carla Grant and Wanda Johnson are all caught up on their taxes — however, the remaining two members of council appear to have some issues with their property taxes.
Daniel Sherman and Greg Smith both owe taxes from 2018 on their Nelsonville properties. Sherman’s properties in particular are of note, as he owns the building at 61 West Washington Street that used to house the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge No. 391. The building was first built in 1903, but has fallen into disrepair.
The Eagles building is fenced off, and a back portion has crumbled due to age and neglect. In March 2018, Sherman told The Messenger that he would like to turn the upper story into a hotel.
Sherman, then a construction foreman with Gutknecht Construction, said he would like to turn the upper level into an eight-room hotel serving Public Square visitors. The upper level contains a club room/ballroom, bar and stage. The downstairs area included four storefronts along West Washington Street. Sherman is highly familiar with historically significant restoration projects on Public Square, having been Gutknecht’s project foreman for the then-recent Stuart’s Opera House renovations.
At the time, the Athens County Land Bank was considering buying the West Washington Street property. The Fraternal Order of Eagles (FOE) owed back taxes, and the Land Bank’s board had concerns on whether Sherman had the financial backing to complete his plan.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel, who is the Land Bank’s chairperson, said in the end, the Land Bank did not purchase the property.
“In retrospect, I’m glad we got the back taxes from the Eagles,” he mused. “I think the Land Bank was wise to be concerned. We think that it’s a great idea that he wants to save it, but...”
The back taxes owed amounted to nearly $9,400. At the time, Sherman said he would pursue any and all grants that might provide funding for building restoration, including grants specifically for historical projects.
The building is part of Historic Downtown Nelsonville, which is recognized by the National Register of Historic Places. However, the building still stands with little to no improvement on its appearance and structural integrity.
Over $7,000 in back property taxes are now owed for the building, which the Athens County Auditor’s website still cites as in Sherman’s possession. The 2019 taxes have been paid — just about $3,300 worth for the year.
Sherman’s other Nelsonville property taxes are also languishing. A property on Fort Street where he allegedly lives is caught up, but a Columbus Street property related to the Eagles building also has property taxes to be paid from 2017 and 2018, amounting to $222.72.
Property taxes, although important for Nelsonville’s finances, due to a tight budget from years of low funding and now alleged thefts in office from the deputy auditor, is not the city’s main source of funding. Usually, income taxes are a more important funding source than property taxes. However, it is still a significant chunk of funding.
Property tax is collected and sent to the Athens County Treasurers Office, and then the Athens County Auditor’s Office takes over. The office ascertains the amounts to be sent to different entities, such as the school districts and local governments. Nelsonville is one of those entities.
For any particular property in Nelsonville, the Nelsonville-York Local School District receives 40.53 percent of the property tax bill; Athens County receives 34 percent; the city of Nelsonville gets almost 16; York Township gets 6 percent; and Tri-County Career Center receives around 3.6 percent.
The city of Nelsonville received $167,771 in property taxes in 2019, $1.25 million in income taxes. The funding from property taxes is split into the street levy fund and the parks and recreation fund. City Auditor Taylor Sappington said the totals have been slightly up over the past year, adding to the city’s meager coffers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.