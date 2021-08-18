After two months of hiatus, Nelsonville City Council is once again seeking to remove Council Member Greg Smith, who has now been party to a rollercoaster three removal proceedings.
Smith is currently a member of Nelsonville City Council after being restored to the position in June without explanation. Prior to that, he was removed from office in a second hearing about his residence, following a previous unexplained restoration to council.
In February, Smith was removed from office for the first time after Nelsonville City Council found him not to be a continuous resident of Nelsonville.
According to a video shared on Facebook that has now been deleted, Council Vice President Dan Sherman presented a notice of removal proceedings to Smith at an address in Waterford that other council members allege Smith lives at. The Athens Messenger has previously reported Smith has financial investments in the property, but denies it is a permanent residence.
According to a copy of the notice, provided to The Athens Messenger by Smith’s attorney, Dan Klos, of Columbus, Council intends to hold a hearing on Aug. 26 in order to determine his residency status a third time.
The latest hearing will also limit evidence-sharing to an hour, and will not consider evidence shared beyond that time period.
Klos said he and Smith maintain the Nelsonville City Charter section detailing residency requirements is “constitutionally defective.”
Smith is now seeking relief, including a temporary restraining order against Nelsonville Council in federal court, as well as financial restitution, Klos said.
The lawsuit argues the charter section pertaining to residency is too vague because it does not define what is meant by “continue to be a resident.”
The section of the charter detailing residency requirements, 4.02, states council members must “continue to be resident” of the City of Nelsonville.
Council Member Cory Taylor, the charging official in the latest attempt to remove Smith, alleges in the Aug.16 notice to Smith that he believed Smith was not a continuous resident. Sherman served as charging official in the previous attempts.
The request for a temporary restraining order against Nelsonville Council, filed on Tuesday, also argues the single hour for evidence-sharing is “arbitrary and capricious limitation on the due process.”
The video, which briefly circulated, shows Sherman knocking on what appears to be a home in Waterford, in Washington County.
The temporary restraining order request also raises concerns about how the notice of hearing was delivered.
“This notice was not served personally on (Smith), nor was any notice provided to
(Smith’s) Counsel by Defendants’ Counsel that such notice would be attempted for the third
Time,” the TRO request reads. “The notice was placed on an automobile windshield, not (Smith’s), in the rain, in the dark, outside a residence where (Smith) was visiting.”
The video of the notice delivery, Klos said, is “now a matter of public record.”
“The implication is that Nelsonville City Council has demonstrated they will do anything at all regarding this matter,” Klos said.
According to the notice, the hearing for removal will be held Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m. in the Nelsonville City Council Chambers at 211 Lake Hope Drive in Nelsonville.
Sherman, and Taylor could not be reached by publication time. City Council President Tony Dunfee was not available for immediate comment.
Smith has been at the center of multiple controversies in 2021, including an instance where he was censured by Nelsonville City Council for using insensitive language on his personal Facebook page.
Following growing Nelsonville Council concern as to where Smith actually resided, and an Athens Messenger article that established a connection between Smith and a Washington County woman, Nelsonville Council launched a hearing into his residency.
In February, Nelsonville Council determined he was not a continuous resident of Athens and suspended him from Council, The Messenger reported. The body did not move to refill his position, as it promised to the Athens County Court of Common Pleas.
Smith suffered a series of legal rejections in appeal hearings in April before being reinstated to Nelsonville Council, including having requests for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction denied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.