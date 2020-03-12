NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville Council voted to ask Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson for estimates on a replacement and renewal street levy during its Monday night meeting.

Nelsonville is seeking the tax issue for the November ballot. The council is hoping to hear estimates of the replacement and renewal levies, as it could have different amounts of revenue for the city. The two levies the council asked for estimates on are of a 3-mills, five-year street maintenance levy.

Another levy is already on the books for Nelsonville residents, sending funding to general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairing of streets, roads and bridges.

This was a renewal levy; 2 mills; five years; and was estimated to generate $93,545 annually. This costs the owner of a $100,000 home about $59.94 per year, and was voted back into place in November 2019.

