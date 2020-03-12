NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville Council voted to ask Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson for estimates on a replacement and renewal street levy during its Monday night meeting.
Nelsonville is seeking the tax issue for the November ballot. The council is hoping to hear estimates of the replacement and renewal levies, as it could have different amounts of revenue for the city. The two levies the council asked for estimates on are of a 3-mills, five-year street maintenance levy.
Another levy is already on the books for Nelsonville residents, sending funding to general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repairing of streets, roads and bridges.
This was a renewal levy; 2 mills; five years; and was estimated to generate $93,545 annually. This costs the owner of a $100,000 home about $59.94 per year, and was voted back into place in November 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.