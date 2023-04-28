NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville City Council representatives split their votes between two candidates to fill an empty seat during the April 24 meeting.
During the meeting, the Council interviewed two candidates — Jonathan Flowers and former representative Justin Booth.
Representatives Dan Sherman, Nancy Sonick and Glenda Tingle voted against the appointment in the vote to appoint Booth. Council President Tony Dunfee, Neil Sommers and Gregg Clement voted for the selection.
In the vote to appoint Flowers, Sherman, Sonick and Tingle voted for the appointment, while Dunfee, Sommers and Clement voted against.
Due to the split, neither were appointed. Council could vote at a future meeting.
A native of Nelsonville, Flowers organizes downtown events, such as car shows, chili cookoffs and camper shows. He also owned several hair salons in Texas for about 40 years before returning to Ohio.
He said he wants to do what’s best for the town rather than for himself.
“Being on the council, you have responsibility to help all citizens,” Flowers said. “Sometimes I feel some citizens get left out. ... As I said before, I do some community stuff, and I just feel like it’s time to help out the whole community.”
Booth resigned from the council in January, and at least one other time, according to Representative Nancy Sonick. He is a service director at an automobile dealership, a former Nelsonville-York City Schools Board of Education member and a basketball and softball coach.
He said he applied to serve council because Nelsonville is on the verge of either reaching its potential or falling to the “pettiness and vindictiveness that’s been kind of the hallmark of this institution for the last, well, ever since I moved into town. ... I think I can help.”
Both Booth and Flowers said they are problem-solvers.
“A lot of times I’ve got to find different ways to either get around or through whatever the obstruction is,” Booth said. “So, getting consensus, finding problems and bringing everyone on board.”
As a business owner of about 40 years, Flowers said he also has to be proactive, but motivation is one the key things he’d bring to council.
“One of my strong points is motivation. I think I could get along with everybody on this council,” Flowers said. “I’m a good guy, but I’m definitely not a yes man. I have my opinions. What’s good for the city is what (my opinion) will be.”
In other matters, the council approved an ordinance to get the next phase of the Nelsonville Downtown Revitalization Washington Street project underway.
The agreement allows the city to spend $168.800 for a professional service agreement for work needed to complete the project, which includes new sidewalks and lighting.
Nelsonville City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 8 at council chambers, 211 Lake Hope Drive, Nelsonville.
