Members of Nelsonville government are seeking to clarify the transient guest tax laws and increase the city auditor’s ability to exact that tax.
Nelsonville City Council Member Elizabeth Jones led the effort to get an ordinance through the Planning and Development Committee, which she is a member of.
Athens County collects a three percent transient guest tax when people stay at hotels, short-term rentals and other lodging accommodations, and allows municipalities to exact up to another three percent, Jones said.
Nelsonville currently has a guest tax on the books Jones said.
“We’re looking to create clear guidelines and clear enforcement mechanisms — so this tax is collected,” Jones said.
The new ordinance, she said, would increase the ability of the auditor's office to penalize those who are not paying the tax through fees and interest. If they do not file the proper paperwork after two fiscal quarters of noncompliance, civil penalties will be pursued.
She also said the updated ordinance would close any ambiguity in who is required to pay a guest tax on accommodations, which includes short term rental services like popular services AirBnB and VRBO, which have been sources of noncompliance with the tax.
“We have good compliance according to our auditor, however we are aware that some people renting on AirBnB are noncompliant,” Jones said. “There really isn't a mechanism for the auditors office to force the issue.”
The new ordinance strips out any ambiguity, she said.
“(We) added all that language in to close any perceived gaps in existing ordinances,” Jones said.
Nelsonville City Auditor Taylor Sappington said the legislation is “well-written” and “comprehensive,” and supports it.
Five years ago, Sappington said, transient guest tax collection was a non-issue.
“This is an issue that wouldn't matter because there weren't a ton of beds to stay in, and not a ton of attendance in those beds — it isn't like that anymore,” Sappington said.
Now, with the growing interest in tourism in Nelsonville, the city should take a proactive approach to the tax, Sappington said.
“How do we get ahead of this issue so when nelsonville a couple years from now is filled to the brim with tourism, we already have the groundwork established?” Sappington said.
He said small, independent short-term rentals through AirBnB and VRBO contrast with a hotel, which is large, centralized and would need to come to the city for permits anyways.
“If you have these small decentralized (short-term rental) locations — and so many of them — it makes the process of enforcement pretty tricky,” Sappington said.
The ordinance will be up for first reading at the next regular session of Nelsonville City Council.
