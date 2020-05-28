The Nelsonville City Council will meet in special session on Monday, June 1 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be used to interview City Manager candidates, and interviews will take place in executive session. There is a possibility of action after council returns from the executive session. Due to COVID-19, the council will not allow public to attend in person and instead will stream the meeting on the City of Nelsonville Facebook page.
