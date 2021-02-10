Nelsonville City Council narrowly voted against changing trash and recycling service providers Monday, because they were unclear on the legality of accepting a bid that was not the lowest.
The City Council voted 4-3 to not accept Athens-Hocking Solid Waste District, as many Nelsonville residents have spoken in favor of keeping the city’s current provider, Rumpke.
Council Members Greg Smith, Dan Sherman, and Carla Grant voted for the measure. Council President Tony Dunfee and Members Justin Booth, Cory Taylor and Elizabeth Jones voted against it.
But council members were unclear as to whether they could even accept Rumpke’s bid, because it is more expensive than Athens-Hocking. City Attorney Garry Hunter was not present at the meeting to offer counsel to the body.
“Tonight — no,” Jones said during her vote.
At Monday’s meeting, Smith initiated conversation, saying the city needed to decide on the trash and recycling services soon before the contract with Rumpke ends. Smith said the contract ends on April 1, 2021.
In the pitches, Rumpke offered services at a monthly rate of $14.03 for trash service, $4 per month for optional recycling services, and $3 a month for a tote bin rental. Athens-Hocking pitched their service at $12.50 a month for trash with recycling included at no charge, and $2 a month for a rental bin.
Smith said the merits of Athens-Hocking offering free recycling service and being the lowest bid overall makes the decision obvious.
“I don't see how we can do anything other than the lowest bid,” Smith said. “When we require everyone to use the same trash company, then we’re obligated to keep the price as low as possible.”
However, Jones expressed concern that the city would switch to a cheaper provider and service would get worse, as has happened in the past.
“I’ve got a lot of feedback from customers who are very happy with Rumpke and do not see the need to switch,'' Jones said. “They feel like we have a service that is working, they’re responsive, they’re customer service is good. “In the past we've gone with a company that is a little less and it ended up being a lot of trouble.”
Smith said since the city is operating under a franchise, they are required to take the lowest bidder. Smith said he has not heard anything bad about Athens-Hocking service.
“If we are going to have a franchise that requires everyone to use a certain service then I think we’re obligated to take the lowest bidder,” Smith said, “Unless there is something wrong with the lowest bidder, and there is nothing wrong I can find with the lowest bidder.”
During the Facebook livestream of the council meeting, the comment section was filled with those showing support for Rumpke trash services.
“Why fix something that is not broken,” Jeanie West Fraedrich wrote in the comments. “They are very dependable.”
City Manager Scott Frank said the city conducted a survey of trash customers in town, and had 122 responses over several days, although he acknowledged the survey was not disseminated for as long as he would have liked.
When asked how they would rate the trash service with Rumpke, Frank said 36.1% of those surveyed said the service was extremely good; 20% said very good; 20% said good; 18% said not bad; 3.3% said bad; and 1.2% said the worst.
Frank said the two bids looked “apples to apples” to him for the most part, save for the free recycling that Athens-Hocking would offer.
“A lot of people are happy with Rumpke, and I understand that, and a lot of people want the cheaper one,” Frank said.
Multiple members of Nelsonville City Council agreed that an emergency meeting would have to be held at a later date to resolve the bid.
Hunter could not be reached by publication time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.