Nelsonville City Council Vice President Dan Sherman held an event on the Nelsonville city square in April without a permit, confusing some members of city government.
Sherman held a chili Cook-off on the Nelsonville city square on April 17, in order to raise money for pool passes for local children, he said.
The event was held and carried out without a permit, Becky Barber, code enforcement officer, said.
“Well any time anyone wants to do an event on the square that requires blocking the streets, yeah — it’s required,” Barber said.
Sherman said he saw no reason for a permit for an event he said everyone in the city knew about.
“The city knew about it, it was a city function, all the money went to the city,” Sherman said to The Athens Messenger. “Why should I have to file for a permit for a city event?”
Barber, who issues permits not as code officer but as city manager administrative assistant, said city officials regularly apply for permits for city events. She said the Nelsonville Division of Fire applies for permits for events it holds, like car shows, on the square.
“That’s still required — citizens, city employees, council members, whoever, still have to apply for permit because there’s actions that need to take place,” Barber said.
Barber said the permit process is pretty straightforward and simple, and is partly for insurance purposes, and in part to make sure the city administration can block off the roads, power the square, or other things for the event.
It is also so the Nelsonville Fire Division and Police Department can be on the same page with the city in case there was an emergency, she said.
She said she “wasn’t sure what (Sherman) was getting at.”
“Not a lot of people have events on the square and not come check with the city first,” Barber said.
Sherman said nothing he did was improper, and the money ultimately went to the city.
The actual April event, according to a digital flyer, was supposed to feature City Manager Scott Frank, City Auditor Taylor Sappington, and County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn as judges for the chili competition.
Frank told The Athens Messenger he and the others were eventually asked to not be judges because city employees were participating in the competition.
He said he was aware Sherman had not filed a permit for the event, but did not understand why. He said the service director had to go down to the square at the last minute to erect barricades for the road.
Although there is a small fee for the permit, Frank said, most of the time it is waived by the city. He said the permit is more of an official notice and a request for any city services that may be needed for an event.
Regardless of what the event is for, Barber and Frank both stressed that it is important for those who want to hold public events to pursue the proper methods for approval.
Frank said Sherman did apply for and receive a permit for another event he held recently, Campers on the Square, which was held in early June.
