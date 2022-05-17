NELSONVILLE — “History is merely a list of surprises. It can only prepare us to be surprised yet again,” American writer, Kurt Vonnegut, once said.
The City of Nelsonville may be looking to give its community some surprises with its announcement May 4 of the creation of the City of Nelsonville Historical Marker Committee.
The first application was submitted earlier this month.
The application was sent to honor Nelsonville native Elias M. Poston, who established the first alternating current generator west of the Alleghenies in 1888, that brought light to homes on Columbus Street.
“I thought a significant piece of history, about our community, would be commemorated with an OhioHistorical Marker,” committee member Betty Jo Parsley said.
According to a release, the review process could take up to a year before the marker for Poston would be approved or denied.
“We had a deadline of the first day of May to get out historical information about Mr. Poston submitted to the The Ohio History Connection,” Parsley said.
“They will review all of this and determine if our information is adequate enough to qualify to receive a marker,” she added.
“We’re a little but anxious about that,” Parsley said. “But we’re excited at the same time and we learned a lot of different things.”
According to Parsley, there is a cost that comes with the markers. She said you must purchase the marker and then pay for all the writing inscribed on it.
Parsley said that City Manager and committee member Scott Frank stepped up and said the city would eat the cost of the marker for Mr. Poston.
“I wasn’t aware of all the history associated with electricity on East Columbus Street,” Frank said. “Becky (Barber), the code officer, started talking to the library and that’s when she found out all the history associated with that area.”
Frank said that fellow committee member John Hartley was one of the first ones that told the committee about the first house with alternating current being on Columbus Street.
“We felt that Mr. Poston had done many outstanding things in the City of Nelsonville and we feel that our town is a great historical destination for many other firsts that have happened here that would be interesting to people who were on vacation and looking for something to do.,” Parsley said.
“We need to preserve our unique history that we have here and we need to teach our children in our own school system,” Parsley continued. “They need to know what value their town and what significant contributions have been made here by families and people.”
Nelsonville, currently, only has two Ohio Historical Markers. One for the Hocking Valley Railway and one for the Hocking Valley Coal Strike.
