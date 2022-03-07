nelsonville – The Nelsonville Division of Fire completed four water rescues in the past month, a particularly high number according to Chief Harry Barber. All the rescues were successful.
Of the four rescues, Barber said three of the four were entirely avoidable — the result of drivers deliberately traveling into high water.
“Most (water rescue) calls we respond to are because somebody thought they could safely drive through the water,” Barber said. “It’s not worth the risk to your life or the loss of your vehicle.”
In addition, it is also illegal to drive through roads marked closed due to high water.
Barber added, “A lot of people don’t realize, but it doesn’t take much at all to float a vehicle. Six inches of water, for a lot of these newer cars, is gonna be coming real close to the bottom of the car.”
Although Barber said his crew is “always eager to get the boat out,” Barber said these preventable situations pose a danger to both those in need of rescue and firefighters. Barber himself suffered a knee injury during a recent water rescue, and is on light duty for the time being as a result.
The rescues also divert time and resources from other needs in the county, with Barber estimating that the rescues can potentially require attention from around a dozen first responders.
“There are a lot of pieces of the puzzle behind the scenes that people don’t see,” Barber said.
Of the four water rescues over the past month, one could not have been so easily prevented.
On Feb. 18, a person experiencing homelessness woke up in Nelsonville surrounded by water, with no way to reach dry land that didn’t involve crossing through floodwater, according to Firefighter Jacob Brammer.
Brammer said firefighters were able to bring him safely back to shore and safely warm him, as he was showing signs of hypothermia.
“There’s a lot of satisfaction knowing the person was okay at the end,” Brammer said.
Barber said especially given the increased use of the Hocking River for recreation recently, the Nelsonville Division of Fire has prepared during all months of the year for water rescues, participating in various training programs and securing needed equipment.
Brammer said his training through the Division of Fire “absolutely” prepared him for the water rescue he participated in.
Barber thanked Nelsonville City Council for recognizing the need for water rescues and supporting the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.