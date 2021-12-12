The Nelsonville Division of Fire will host two events this week to spread joy during the holiday season: a Santa parade throughout the community and a toy giveaway for children living in the Nelsonville-York school district.
“Most firefighters aren’t [firefighters] for the money, they’re doing it for the community and to give to others,” said Nelsonville Fire Chief Harry Barber. “This time of year, it just makes sense to give what we can.”
The Santa parade will take place Wednesday, Dec. 15 beginning at 4 p.m., while the toy giveaway will be held at the Nelsonville firehouse on Thursday, Dec. 16 and Friday, Dec. 17 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Santa parade
During the Santa parade, firefighters will escort Santa Claus and the ‘fire pup’ across town. The parade begins at the fire station, heading east before looping back to Lake Hope Drive, covering most city streets along the way.
The route will take approximately one hour to complete, although if there is a fire or emergency medical services call during this time, the parade will continue afterward. The fire department asks residents to view the event from porches or yards, limiting groups to households to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This is the second year the fire department has hosted the event, which Barber said was originally created to safely cultivate community during the holidays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So many people were stuck inside, and so many children were stuck inside because of the pandemic, so we had the idea to drive Santa around the neighborhood so everybody could look out their window and see Santa Claus,” Barber said.
The community’s reaction to the event was “overwhelmingly positive,” Barber said, so the division decided to host the parade again in 2021.
Barber said the parade will particularly benefit older residents in Nelsonville, who may be particularly cautious to avoid contracting COVID-19.
“We have a lot of people afraid to get out and about and be in crowds, who can wait at their windows or on the front steps to watch us come through,” Barber said.
Toy giveaway
The Division of Fire’s toy giveaway is open to all children who live in the Nelsonville-York City School District, according to a press release from the City of Nelsonville.
“Unfortunately some of the children in our area might not be able to receive presents like that for Christmas, because there’s a lot of people that have hardships in our area,” Barber said. “Christmas is an important time of year — a time to give back — and the most important thing for us is to give back to the community and the children.”
Each child is able to pick out one toy, and all families need to do to participate is visit the fire station during the event, according to the city’s press release. Children must be accompanied by adults, and both children and adults are required to wear face masks to enter the firehouse. Adults must also bring a photo ID to verify that they live in the school district.
Barber said Santa will be on site to take photos with the kids.
The toy giveaway is held in memory of Nelsonville resident Jim Conrad, who Barber said was an avid toy collector. After Conrad passed away in 2017, his family donated his toys to the fire department, which started the annual giveaway in his honor.
For the first toy giveaway, Barber said the department sold some of the more valuable collector’s items from Conrad’s collection to buy more toys, while giving away others.
The department has made the event annual through community donations, although Barber said most gifts this year came from firefighters and their families.
Barber said a substantial portion of the needed funds for this year's giveaway were raised by the family of Jeff Armes in his honor. Jeff Armes was a Nelsonville firefighter who passed away in May after collapsing while actively firefighting, as the Messenger reported.
Barber said in years past, he and Jeff Armes worked together to plan and run the toy giveaway.
Jeff Armes’ wife, Lezlee Armes, said the toy giveaway was a very important event to Jeff.
“Jeff loved giving back to the community,” Lezlee Armes said. “When they started doing the toy drive back in 2017, he basically made it his passion to be able to continue to do it every year.”
This year, Lezlee Armes said a friend of hers and her husband’s had the idea to raise money for the toy giveaway in his honor. With her husband’s mom, they raised money for “so many toys that it blows people’s minds,” Lezlee Armes said.
In total, Lezlee Armes said the group was able to bring in about 650 toys for the giveaway through gifts made in her husband’s honor.
“There’s a lot of people in the community who knew Jeff and absolutely loved him,” Lezlee Armes said. “Jeff helped so many people, so I think a lot of people maybe felt a desire to give back to something that was in honor of him.”
During the toy giveaway, the City of Nelsonville asks drivers to be patient and expect traffic delays on Lake Hope Drive around the fire department, the city’s release said.
Barber said, “We look forward to seeing everybody out for the parade and seeing the children during the toy giveaway.”
