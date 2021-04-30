Two were arrested in Nelsonville on Tuesday on drug charges after a traffic stop yielded the Nelsonville Police Department enough fentanyl to kill thousands, a press release said.
The bust also yielded a puppy for adoption.
Robert Rodehaver and Jennifer Saunders-Blackburn were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine , trafficking in heroin, trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl.
In the mid-hours of the morning, an NPD officer stopped Rodehaver, the driver of a vehicle, after noticing he was following too close to another vehicle, the release said. During the stop, numerous indicators of criminal behavior were detected.
The NPD officer released K9 Attila, Nelsonville’s drug dog, who positively identified the presence of drugs in the car.
A search of the vehicle was then completed and revealed approximately 16 grams of Methamphetamine, 16 grams of Fentanyl (which is enough to kill approximately half of the population in the City of Nelsonville), 16 grams of Heroin, along with multiple syringes that were found under the dash.
Rodehaver and Saunders-Blackburn were both transported to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. A local towing company was requested to the scene and the vehicle was towed.
A male puppy, said by the suspects to be a stray, was inside the vehicle at the time of the stop, a release said. The puppy was turned over to the Athens County Dog Warden and will be up for adoption soon.
Based on photos attached to the release, K9 Atila and the male puppy became fast friends.
The case file was turned over to Keller Blackburn at the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
