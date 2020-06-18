NELSONVILLE — Anyone arriving to the Nelsonville City Offices Wednesday around 9 a.m. would have been greeted with locked doors and no lights.
The employees had staged what amounted to a mini-strike, with members of the Nelsonville Fire Department, the Nelsonville Code Enforcement Officer and the Nelsonville City Auditor, among other city employees. It was planned by a non-employee, Stuart Brooks, who is concerned with the direction council has taken in finding a new city manager.
“We have a young man, Scott Frank, who wants to be our city manager,” Brooks said. “He lives in this town, his family has been embedded in this town for years, he was in the armed services, he’s built a new home in our town and he has all the qualifications to be city manager.
“We want him to be the city manager,” Brooks continued. “We’ve tried other city managers for years, all outsiders, and it’s failed. So now all of a sudden Greg Smith and some other council members want to keep kicking this further and further out, and we want the vote, we want Scott Frank.”
Brooks blamed Smith for the delay, saying Smith has been seeking further candidates for the position.
“Frank has done an excellent job,” Brooks argued. “There are more positive things going on in this town than there have been for years. So it’s time, it’s time for this town to stand up for what’s right.”
Brooks said the group is seeking an immediate vote for Frank as manager, and advocated for an affirmative vote from each member. In addition, he
“His track record isn’t good — he sued other cities,” Brooks said. “That’s a red flag — he’s not going to know this community. Nelsonville is different from Athens, it’s different from Logan — we want someone who knows Nelsonville.”
Monday, June 15, a special city council meeting had been held for several reasons, but mainly to interview the final two candidates and vote on one or both in regards to hiring them as manager. Only one vote was held, pertaining to the interim city manager Scott Frank, of Nelsonville.
No vote was held for the other final candidate, Robert Schaumleffel, of Westerville.
The 3-4 vote followed a motion to appoint Frank to the position by Council Member Dan Sherman. Sherman, Council President Anthony Dunfee, and Member Cory Taylor voted for Frank; Members Greg Smith, Wanda Johnson, Carla Grant and Linda Watkins voted against his appointment.
Some confusion surrounded the news — due to restrictions on public meetings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was closed to the public but live-streamed on Facebook with options for citizens to issue comments or speak before council. Technical difficulties caused issues with the sound on the livestream, and the official city Facebook account initially posted the incorrect result.
Shortly thereafter, the post was deleted and corrections were posted.
“We apologize for the earlier posting of incorrect information,” the page stated. “We had a hard time hearing City Council, just as everyone else did. City Council returned from executive session at 10:18 p.m. and a motion was made to hire Scott Frank as the permanent City Manager. Council by a 3-4 vote decided not to hire Scott Frank and then City Council adjourned.”
Citizen’s responses ranged from surprised to outraged, with many expressing their satisfaction with Frank’s performance as the interim city manager since his appointment in February.
Soon an event was planned, hosted on Facebook by the Nelsonville Crackheads page (which is currently engaged in a lawsuit with the city council clerk), to protest this decision on Tuesday, June 16 at 7 p.m. at City Hall, which is the time and place of a Street Committee meeting. The Nelsonville Street Committee members are Smith, Watkins and Grant.
“All three of these individuals voted no to hiring Scott Frank as the permanent City Manager,” the event description stated. “They should have to answer Nelsonville residents for what they are doing to try to ruin this city even more.”
Tuesday morning, the Street Committee meeting was canceled due to technical difficulties with the live-streaming equipment, a city release declared.
“The meeting will be rescheduled as soon as possible,” the city’s release stated.
That was when Brooks planned the Wednesday morning protest. Beyond expressing support for Frank, Brooks also noted that he believes Greg Smith is using his over 20 years of council experience to leverage what he wants.
Becky Barber, Nelsonville Code Enforcement Officer, noted that Smith’s brother-in-law is the current chief of police. She also noted Johnson’s less-than-perfect past, including a federal lawsuit against his former employer, Ohio University, where he worked as a police lieutenant until he was placed on administrative leave in August 2012. Johnson allegedly placed heating pads on the neck and shoulders of a female subordinate after she had taken off her outer uniform shirt while both were on-duty. The female also made an allegation of sexual harassment.
Smith has also been criticized by citizens for incidents when he was police chief of Nelsonville. He was fired from the position in 1985 for “many incidents of misconduct,” including alleged sexual misconduct. During Wednesday’s protest, several individuals noted they did not believe Smith has done much to help the city during his tenure as a councilman.
Barber noted that she has been pleased with how Frank runs the city government offices. As code officer, she said, support from the city is a necessary aspect of her job.
“He supports my decisions, he supports what I do,” she said. “I’m supporting Scott. I believe that since he’s been in he’s been able to facilitate in helping with major issues that code has been facing for years.”
She noted that Frank has been able to help her get about ten properties condemned and set for demolition, which she believes will cut down on spaces drug abuse, sexual crimes and other crimes can take place within the city.
“There’s tons of crime that are happening in these buildings,” she said. “Not saying that Chuck didn’t support me, but I get an overwhelming amount of support from Scott. As code officer, I feel like I need that to take care of the goals I have to alleviate code issues in the city.”
Frank, a Nelsonville native, and Schaumleffel, of Westerville, Ohio, were the final candidates from a field of six.
According to Frank, there’s too much going on in the city for him to focus on the hiring process at the moment.
“I’m still on the job doing what I need to do, pushing the city forward,” he said Wednesday evening. “There’s so many projects going on that there is no rest.”
He gave a brief update on the sewer plant, before noting other projects around the city such as fire hydrant replacement, road repair, installation of a fiber line that initiates in Chicago and ends in D.C., and much more.
“We have arguably more construction going on (at the same time) in the city of Nelsonville than anyone can remember in recent history,” he noted.
Auditor Taylor Sappington noted Wednesday that he believes there is no contract for any interim or permanent manager enacted. Frank is working as manager still, but with no guarantee from the city that he will be compensated for his work. Sappington noted he believes bad faith efforts took place to derail Frank before his final interview with council in executive session Monday.
Frank refused to speak to any alleged harassment, arguments or bad faith efforts to derail him.
“I’d rather just say that those are my teammates,” he said. “No matter how the chips fall, we’re going to work on things together and do what’s best for the city of Nelsonville.”
Frank has noted 20 years of experience with management analytics and process improvement within the U.S. Air Force.
“I’ve been managing people and supervising people since I was 20 years old, so I’ve a lot of experience working with others,” Frank told The Messenger in February.
Frank filled the interim position following long-time City Manager Chuck Barga, who retired on Jan. 31 after three years in the position.
The other finalist, Shaumleffel, wrote in his cover letter that he saw the position advertised by the Ohio Municipal League’s publication. Shaumleffel has worked as municipal administration for several years, with experience ranging from being an administrative assistant for the Muskingum County Commissioners to City Manager of Conneaut, Ohio, which has a population of about 13,000, and also was assistant city manager and city manager for Bullhead City, Arizona (population of about 35,000).
“As you will see from the attached resume, I have been an achievement-oriented manager with over 30 years of experience in both medium and small municipal governments,” Schaumleffel wrote. “My strongest areas of experience are in finance, long range planning and development and human resources. I stepped away from the profession several years ago in order to provide care and support for my 96-year-old elderly mother. Now that her situation is stable, I would like to continue my career.”
Schaumleffel grew up in Zanesville, according to his application, and currently lives in Delaware County.
Online, residents of Nelsonville expressed concerns about Schaumleffel, including on the infamous Nelsonville Crackheads page. However, other media reports show that previous city’s have also had concerns with the candidate.
In 2010, the Star Beacon in Ashtabula, Ohio, noted Ward 1 Councilman Dave Campbell calling Schaumleffel’s conduct “a form of insubordination.” Schaumleffel was fired from the position before the end of the same year, receiving a $33,000 severance package according to the Star Beacon. It was the second attempt from Council to fire him as manager.
