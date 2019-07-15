NELSONVILLE — City Council's Finance Committee has scheduled three meetings to discuss the 2020 budget.
The 7 p.m. meetings will be held in council chambers on the following dates: Tuesday, July 16; Monday, July 29; and Monday, Aug. 5. The July 29 agenda also includes discussion about the Chamber of Commerce and the Parade of the Hills.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.