New Nelsonville City Auditor Taylor Sappington provided an update on city finances to the council Monday night.
Sappington has been in office for only three months, but already has been making strides to ensure his office is in compliance with the law. In early February, long-time Deputy Auditor Stephanie Wilson was indicted on three felony charges including forgery, telecommunications fraud and tampering with evidence.
He noted that the city is expected to pay the state of Ohio over $20,000 in taxes from previous tax years.
“I’ve talked with the department of Taxation and the State Auditor,” Sappington said. “This is for tax withholdings that should have been paid many, many years ago, leading up to as recently as last year. Many of these fines, fees and penalties are for not filing at all, and we will owe those even when I get filing reconciled.”
He noted a previously unanswered question was whether the city would be liable for the money allegedly taken by Wilson. The Auditor position and City Manager position are bonded, and so any financial thefts by officials in those positions would not need to be repaid by the city, but instead the individual. Because Wilson was not under a bonded position, Sappington says the city is liable.
“The answer is yes,” Sappington told Council. “We owe every dime. I spoke with the Attorney Generals Office last week ... they wanted a payment very soon, and they did not want to wait until the next council meeting.”
The tax filings would have come out of the salaries and wage line item in the city budget, and money is currently in that line item. Sappington was authorized by a council vote to pay $5,000 monthly for four months.
“To reconcile past tax filings will be extremely tedious,” he said. “So that’s going to take a long time. It may cause some messiness too, because those monies were appropriated for current-year wages.”
Sappington also provided his monthly Auditor’s report with a brief rundown of the city’s finances. The current cash balance for the city is about $1.7 million. He noted that the Parks and Recreation Fund received a reimbursement from Nature Works for a project the city has already paid for, leaving that fund with $20,000 more than anticipated for the year.
City employee payroll was disrupted for city employees due to the investigation, and paper checks presented last paycheck on a Friday morning instead of a direct deposit on Wednesday. The employees were given paper checks this week as well, but presented Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Because of the ongoing investigation, a planned switch of auditing software will need to be held off on.
“Until the books are down exactly right, to the dime, there won’t be any transitioning for obvious reasons — it wouldn’t be good to start a new system with bad numbers,” Sappington explained.
He also noted a bright spot appearing on the city’s budget, which was previously a sore spot of financial conversation.
“The pool, for many years now, over a decade on paper, has actually lost money,” he said. “This year, if we have a fair-weather season and maintain the current rates for pool entry, it actually should stand to make a profit. We’re looking at a difference of potentially $20,000-some that was unaccounted expenditures in that fund that we should not see this year.”
