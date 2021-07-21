The Nelsonville Green Team will be doing a cleanup on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at 9 a.m.
The group will be cleaning up around the Public Square. With The Parade of The Hills Festival approaching, the Green Club wants Nelsonville to look its best. Nelsonville Rotary Club members will also be out and cleaning up along Canal Street.
The Nelsonville Green Team volunteers would like to encourage Nelsonville businesses and homeowners to take time and spruce up around their businesses and homes. Our town is on display to visitors from around the state during The Parade of The Hills week, and weekly as well for ATV riders and cyclists from the Baileys Trail System and Hockhocking-Adena Bikeway. Let’s work together cleaning up our little town
People interested in volunteering will meet on the Public Square at 9 a.m. to organize into work sections. Volunteers need to bring their own gloves and garden tools. We recommend volunteers have their names on any gloves and tools.
The Nelsonville Green Team is looking for volunteers who are18 years or older and willing and able to help and possibly make a commitment to volunteer once a month for various green up projects around Nelsonville. Volunteers will need to physically able to pull weeds and perform general clean up tasks.
Anyone having questions can contact Nan Shafer by Email at Nanniegoat811@hotmail. We look forward to a great turn out.
