NELSONVILLE — Community groups came together to create 50 care packages for Nelsonville residents experiencing homelessness, to be distributed in advance of Christmas and throughout the winter.
“Improving the material conditions of those in poverty or those experiencing homelessness is so important,” said Nelsonville resident Lori Boegershausen, a member of United Athens County Tenants, which helped create the care packages. “If a person doesn’t have food or the necessities to be warm or survive, they’re not going to be able to create a better life for themselves.”
Made possible through monetary donations and donated supplies, Boegershausen said the care packages contain a variety of items, including bus passes, hand sanitizer, socks, masks, food items, menstrual products, toiletry items, hand warmers, hats, gloves, emergency blankets and more. A limited number of tarps and sleeping bags were also purchased or donated.
Community organization Nelsonville Voices developed the idea for the care packages and helped lead the project, according to Drea Reany, an organizer of the group.
“Nelsonville Voices started doing a little bit of outreach this fall, walking around and talking to folks experiencing homelessness to see what they need and what would make their lives better here in town, and that’s where the idea for care packages came from,” Reany said.
Reany said homelessness in Athens County is closely tied to other issues of housing insecurity.
“Recently there’s been such an issue with people having access to affordable housing and access to HUD housing, and we’ve seen a lot of cases where people are being evicted,” said Reany. “People are just trying to survive and make do. There’s a lot of work to do around access to housing and good quality living conditions.”
The Athens Messenger recently covered increasing eviction rates in Athens County, as well as the difficulty residents have experienced finding housing with HUD vouchers. Two Nelsonville residents said it can be so difficult to find housing with their HUD vouchers that they fear homelessness — including one resident who faced eviction after the Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority stopped allowing Prokos Rentals to accept vouchers and one resident who faces displacement due to the impending demolition of her building.
UACT has campaigned for local governments in the county to implement bans on ‘source of income discrimination,’ which which would prohibit landlords from denying the payment of rent through government vouchers. The City of Athens passed such a ban in June.
Boegershausen said UACT participated in the care packages in part because of the relationship between homelessness and the issues around which the group campaigns.
“If we don’t have a ban on source of income discrimination and someone gets evicted without time to find a place to live, they might find themselves sleeping outside or in their car,” Boegershausen said. “Homelessness is intertwined with housing rights, so we wanted to provide direct service to those experiencing homelessness.”
The group has also created an informational sheet with resources for those experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity, included with the care packages.
Reany said other groups that contributed to the Nelsonville Voices project include the Survivor Advocacy Outreach Program, Shrivers Pharmacy, Job and Family Services, Athens County Children Services and the Nelsonville Thursday Night Community Dinner.
Reany and other organizers planned to distribute the first care packages at the community dinner on Thursday, Dec. 23. The dinner also provided other community resources for Christmas, including a hot meal, hygiene bags provided by The Katherine McCoy Resource Center and Christmas gifts for each child and adult provided by the United Methodist Church in Nelsonville, according to church member Challie Abraham.
“We tried to make it bright and cheery, with something warm to eat and a gift for everybody,” Abraham said. “We also have homemade cookies that have been donated. We’re trying to make sure each family has at least a dozen homemade Christmas cookies.”
Abraham said the gifts offered at the dinner by the church were made possible through donations from Bickle Insurance Services, Walmart in Athens and Rocky Brands.
While Nelsonville Voices and other organizers are distributing the first care packages at the dinner ahead of Christmas, Reany said the group plans to continue distribution after the holiday.
“There’s a lot of hype around Christmas with things given away, but it sort of peters out later in the winter,” Reany said. “We are thinking of continuing the outreach where we walk around and talk to folks and have care packages to give as we’re having conversations, and give care packages at future Thursday night dinners as well.”
Reany added that Nelsonville Voices hopes to create additional care packages for people experiencing homelessness in the future.
