The City of Nelsonville held a free community dinner on Monday, Oct. 4 at Nelson Commons Park as part of an effort to challenge the results of the 2020 census and retain Nelsonville’s status as a city.
City Auditor Taylor Sappington estimated that about 60 people attended the dinner, which was sponsored by the Nelsonville Rotary Club, the Nelsonville Area Chamber of Commerce and Texas Roadhouse.
Sappington said many attendees were city officials or had already been counted, but that the city’s volunteer enumerators collected 37 new names and addresses at the dinner.
Enumerators need to count over 5,000 Nelsonville residents in order to retain Nelsonville’s city status, which will impact the grants for which the community is eligible and potentially affect other revenue streams and the community’s governance.
Mallory Swain, an Athens resident who grew up in Nelsonville and was appointed by the city to serve as an enumerator in the recount effort, told the Messenger she was happy with the dinner and optimistic about the recount.
“Everyone we're talking to has been so helpful and supportive, and I think it means a lot that everybody wants Nelsonville to be a city,” Swain said.
Nelsonville resident Rebecca Barber, another of the five volunteer enumerators, said the dinner drew less of a crowd than she’d hoped, but that the overall recount was going well. She said she collected 225 names earlier that day in her book alone.
“I adopted this area more than where I was born and raised, and so I’d like to see it remain a city," said part-time Nelsonville resident and dinner attendee David Palmatier. "Local government is extremely important to the lifestyle of the people, more so than, I think in some respects, national or international.”
Palmatier expressed concern about the impact that the loss of city status would have on the community’s services, funding and governance.
Life-long Nelsonville resident Jana Bruce attended the dinner after seeing it from the street. Bruce hopes Nelsonville’s city status can be retained and said it’s important to the sense of the community and its hometown feeling.
“I love Nelsonville,” Bruce said. “Nelsonville is historic and eventful. We really have a lot of things to offer here that people don't really even realize.”
As the Messenger previously reported, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced on Sept. 21 that Nelsonville would transition to become a village after the 2020 census showed Nelsonville’s population at 4,612. However, city officials have expressed confidence that Nelsonville’s population could actually be as high as 6,000, citing Athens County’s 62.5 percent response rate to the census.
The recount officially launched Saturday, Oct. 2 and will run until Sunday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.
Recount canvassers will be going door to door each day from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m., wearing “Nelsonville Census Recount Volunteer” badges. Canvassers are collecting only names and addresses.
Volunteer groups will meet at the Nelsonville city building in the utilities office each day at 10 a.m. and at 4 p.m., and the city encourages interested residents to join the effort.
