NELSONVILLE — There’s a new manager in town, and he’s wasting no time jumping into daily city business.
Gregory Scott Frank II, who goes by Scott Frank, was hired by Nelsonville City Council for the position of interim city manager following the abrupt resignation of Chuck Barga, who held the position for nearly three years.
Frank is a U.S. Air Force veteran who moved back to Nelsonville following a varied career in that branch of the military. He said he was convinced to throw his hat in for the interim manager position due to the state of the town.
“I want to take my town back, and I want to help the citizens get their town back,” he said, noting that last summer while his daughter was in town, he “couldn’t let her ride her bike down the street without fear.”
Frank said he has several short term goals he hopes to accomplish, starting with finding creative ways to support the Nelsonville Police Department and robust their staffing, as well as engaging with the community on ways to combat the “zombies.” That term, one Frank coined himself, refers to the residents of Nelsonville who are homeless or drug addicted and causing issues within the town through theft, vandalism or trespassing.
“It’s too comfortable for zombies here in Nelsonville, we need to find ways to get them well or get out,” he said. “I want the community to know I feel their frustration, and I need their help to remedy the situation. Our police department is working hard, but there’s only so much capacity they have based off of staffing.”
He spoke highly of the new Neighborhood Watch program, and encouraged citizens to attend meetings. (The last Neighborhood Watch meeting was Feb. 5, and the next one has not yet been scheduled publicly).
Frank has a lot of experience in the Air Force that he brings with him to the position. For two years he worked in aircraft maintenance, then moved into program management and supervisor roles. He then moved to the fire department within the Air Force, working as the manager for its logistics and operations in Alaska.
From a time he worked as the lead analyst for manpower requirements and process improvements. He said part of his role in this position was to provide analytical guidance to senior Pentagon and Department of Defense leadership for Total Force decisions.
Then he moved into senior Air Force management, and served as the senior manager of manpower, organization and process improvement. He noted this position put him in an advisory position for 11 commanders, and also let him complete organization alignment for $18 billion in assets. He worked as the lead analyst on five “process projects” for various functions, which resulted in over $1.2 million of savings annually.
He hopes that this experience will not only aid him in the interim position, but also help him land the job as a permanent gig.
“I’m gladly throwing my name in the ring to get more long-term change implemented in town to maybe start sustaining more businesses,” he said. “I think for long-term change I’m going to have to put in some time.”
Overall, he hopes to make the town safer, cleaner and better for families.
“I’ve been in this seat for a few days, and I had the opportunity to go around and meet our employees,” Frank said. “With their help and the help of the citizens of Nelsonville, we can make our city a much nicer place.”
