NELSONVILLE — There’s four paws joining the ranks of Nelsonville’s Police Department.
Attila and his handler, Chris Jones, have been in training at the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s K9 academy for the past three weeks thanks to a fundraising initiative started by Scott Fitch, interim Police Chief, and Scott Frank, Nelsonville’s City Manager.
“I’m very excited to have them on the force,” he said. “One of the many things I wanted to implement to better serve the citizens was a K9 officer. Nelsonville, like many cities, has a drug problem. One of the ways that I want to combat that is by having a K9 officer.”
The K9 team still has seven weeks of training to complete, but Fitch noted that he has seen improvements and an increasingly apparent bond between Jones and Attila during that short time. The pair train five days a week currently, and once the course is completed, an additional 20 hours of training per month has been approved.
Attila, at 16 months old, has already had an interesting life. Bred in Germany, the German Shepherd was then transported to a kennel in Wapakoneta, Ohio. That’s where Jones first met him. They began training in mid-September, which will teach Attila how to detect narcotics, track groups and individuals, detect evidence, and apprehend suspects.
“He’s doing really well,” Jones said. “It’s just as much me in the training as him. There’s a lot of stuff you’ve got to know.”
Jones noted that a focus of his law enforcement career has been fighting drug abuse, and obtaining a K9 partner has been a goal of his.
“I’ve done some calls in Washington County for the QRT — basically a drug rehabilitation thing,” he said. “I went with Hopewell on my days off and tried to get these individuals help.”
Drug abuse in Nelsonville has been a major issue for the city, and the Nelsonville Police Department, alongside the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, has been cracking down in the area.
One major drug that Attila will be trained to not alert to will be marijuana.
“He will be proofed off marijuana, and will detect on stuff like heroin, meth, cocaine,” Jones explained. “Because usually we can smell raw or burnt marijuana in the car, and I’ve already done some armed work around a marijuana dispensary — so I have some background information.”
Nelsonville residents voted in favor of decriminalizing marijuana in the city limits during the November 2019 general election. This helps aid law enforcement in pursuing crimes that may be more destructive or harmful to an individual or the community.
“Basically, we had a choice: did we want the dog to indicate on marijuana or not?” Jones said. “Essentially, we’re not looking for marijuana. But a lot of my traffic stops I’ve found meth or heroin from detecting the odor of marijuana in the car.”
Attila is taught the scent of illicit drugs, and will be rewarded when he finds the drugs in training, as well as in the field.
“He’s a passive dog — aggressive indication would be biting, barking, scratching — but he’s passive, so sitting, laying down, or freezing will be how he indicates (he’s found something),” Jones said. “He will just sit to indicate.”
Currently, the pair are working on tracking in their training program.
“Tracking doesn’t just mean suspect that have fled,” Jones said. “It could also mean an elderly individual with dementia that’s wandered off, or kids in the woods who have wandered off.”
Some members of the community have expressed concerns that drug dogs may indicate too often, or are told to indicate on a suspect or suspected vehicle. Chief Fitch said any evidence of that would lead to further training to help prevent it.
“I can assure you that (Jones) is going to the best K9 school in the state of Ohio, with an individual that has been a handler for many years,” Fitch said. “I understand (the community’s) concerns, but all I can do is take care of our dog and make sure it is trained properly.”
Fitch noted that he will also be monitoring the K9 unit through use of collected statistics.
“If we see any trends that are unusual or alarming, then we will address that,” he said. “I don’t anticipate that, but potentially we could. There’s a misconception — people have told me that the dog barks on command. But I don’t know anything about that — I’ve never experienced it.”
Jones noted that he will be noting when Attila is used in the field, when he indicates and also information on his continued training.
“The beauty of implementing a new division, if you will, is that you can do it right from the beginning, and that’s what we are aiming to do,” Fitch said. “Sometimes it’s a little more costly, but I think in the long run, and if it eases the public mind, it’s a positive. I want full transparency — I want the citizens to support this, and I think the more informed they are the more likely they are to support it and understand what we’re trying to do.”
