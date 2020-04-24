NELSONVILLE — Attorney Tim Gleeson has issued an interim report for an investigation into Nelsonville Council members from this past fall and the allegations of misconduct.
The report was written Feb. 17 and recommends that council re-evaluate the investigation request, as further work would require more funds for the attorney.
However, the report did note a few opinions concerning the cases.
Gleeson states in the report that he believes there is sufficient information for probable cause findings that:
- Council member Dottie Fromal had direct contact with city employees concerning the location of the installation of a gaga ball pit.
- Council member Dan Sherman made verbal complaints to Code Enforcement Officer Becky Barber concerning the parking of a scooter trailer at the Clement property.
- Former council member Taylor Sappington (current City Auditor) made comments to certain media outlets and several council members issued a letter expressing views on terminating the employment of Nelsonville Police Officer Joshua Braglin.
Gleeson said the report on the investigation was sent to the city in February, however no updates nor movement in the matter were visible until this month.
The report finds that more investigation would be needed to find concrete evidence to support the allegations.
“In other words, I do not yet consider the allegations to be proven,” he wrote. “There is probable cause to suggest that additional work will likely confirm the existence of additional evidence to prove the allegations.”
He suggested council review the report thoroughly and discuss during a council meeting whether to appropriate more money for deeper investigation, or to let the investigation end at this point. He noted that even if he continues to investigate, there is no promise that there will be consequences to any factual allegation found of a City Charter violation.
The Messenger previously reported that Nelsonville council members unanimously voted on Oct. 14, 2019 for themselves to be investigated for possible violations of the City Charter, following a request from citizens for an investigation into then-city council president Dan Sherman’s actions.
The actions ranged in severity from alleged harassment of a Nelsonville resident, to allegedly directing city employees to remove the gaga ball pit located in the park.
Members of Council’s Judiciary Committee heard a citizen’s complaint in the past months that Sherman allegedly violated City Charter in targeting them over a personal matter — that resident, Missy Perez-Clemont, spoke before council and alleged Sherman had threatened a citation for her “Scoota Trailer,” which had been parked on her tree lawn for several years and is used to transport her mobility scooter. She has continued to submit comments to council seeking a resolution on the issue.
Concerning this issue, Gleeson said Sherman’s repeated complaints of the trailer to Code Enforcement Officer Barber is “not necessarily a violation of Section 5.05 of the Charter.” He noted that the section does say that council members may not give orders to officers of employees under direction of the city manager, however there are instances that would not be consistent with this section of the charter, such as reporting a crime to a police officer.
“Further investigation may be warranted on this issue to more specifically determine the extent, context and purpose of Council Member Dan Sherman’s communication with the Code Enforcement Officer,” Gleeson wrote.
Gleeson did note that Sherman’s position at the time as president of council may have an impact on this matter. The charter states that the council can appoint a mayor, and the mayor serves as president of council. It also states that the president of council is part of the executive power and authority of the city.
“Consequently, Dan Sherman, as President of Council, was part of the executive function of the City at the time of the communication,” the report states. “This circumstance calls into question the applicability of Section 5.05 of the Charter to his communications with the Code Enforcement Officer. As an executive officer, the President of Council may participate in executive functions without violating Section 5.05 of the Charter.”
Concerning the third area with probable cause, Gleeson noted Sappington was quoted in “a number of newspaper articles and recorded interviews” expressing his opinion that then-Officer Braglin be terminated from the police force.
The charter specifically permits council members from expressing an opinion about the appointment or removal of employees, and thus his comments were not in violation of the charter.
Gleeson wrote that he does not believe further investigating former council members Fromal and Sappington would be warranted. However, investigations into the allegations against Council Member Sherman “could lead to a specific finding determining whether he was making complaints to the Code Enforcement Officer or providing directives and orders on how to carry out her job.”
The controversy over the city’s gaga ball pit was part of what spurred the escalation of events initially. The pit was installed at Nelson Commons Park in 2016 as an Eagle Scout project. It was removed in 2018 at Sherman’s direction because he claimed the pit’s sand bottom was being used as a litter box by feral cats and constituted a public health issue. Later, it was replaced but was funded by the city.
Much has changed in the city since the investigation began — the city manager of the time, Chuck Barga, has since retired; the city council president and vice president are no longer Dan Sherman and Greg Smith, respectively, although both men are still on council.
The original members of council that were to be investigated are Dan Sherman, Greg Smith, Taylor Sappington, Dottie Fromal, Carla Grant, Linda Watkins and Tony Dunfee. However, specifics of what these individuals are being investigated for are a bit fuzzy.
Gleeson told The Messenger in October he could not yet comment on the investigation because he wasn’t sure if the assignment had been finalized. Also, he described being unsure about the “precise allegations that are being made.”
As The Messenger has reported, this controversy was spurred by ongoing scrutiny into the conduct of Council President Daniel Sherman.
The agreement was to ask County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn to investigate, or for him to recommend an independent investigator on his behalf.
Blackburn is related to a member of Council, so he got Logan attorney Tim Gleeson to agree to the assignment. Blackburn sent an email to Nelsonville City Attorney Garry Hunter — dated Oct. 23, 2019 — announcing the selection. The letter also included a list of proposed questions Gleeson could ask members of Council in conducting the investigation.
The questions included:
- Have you ever directly asked an employee of the city to do anything as it related to city business?
- If so, who?
- Please list any council member you believe has violated the Nelsonville City Charter and how they violated the Charter.
- How do you know this happened?
- Who are the witnesses to this conduct regarding this matter?
Between that Wednesday and the following Friday, the Facebook page “Sunshine on Nelsonville” and The Messenger newspaper had obtained and publicized the letter’s contents.
However, at the Monday, Oct. 28 Council meeting, Hunter claimed he still had not received a copy.
Blackburn told The Messenger his office did send it to Hunter, and also provided the letter to City Manager Chuck Barga over the weekend of Oct. 26-27. Barga also contends he did not have it as of Monday’s meeting, and only received it on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
On Feb. 28, 2020, Gleeson said via email that he had submitted an interim report “last week” that he believed to be public record, but would not provide a copy of said report until City Council or city officials had determined the report to be public record.
Interim City Manager Scott Frank told The Messenger on Monday, March 9 as well as Monday, March 16, that council and the city had not yet received the interim report. The report was released during a meeting of the Nelsonville Judiciary Committee, where members authorized Frank to release the report as it was already a public record.
Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said Monday that his understanding is the matter is not criminal, and so decided it was not something his office would investigate.
