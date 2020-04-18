NELSONVILLE — The public will have to wait just a little longer for the results of an investigation into the members of Nelsonville City Council after a Judiciary Committee had to be rescheduled.
The meeting was to be held virtually over Facebook Live on Thursday evening, however committee chair Cory Taylor did not appear at the meeting. The other member did meet virtually Thursday night, and Taylor commented on the video apologizing for his mistake, after apologizing during his eventual arrival as well.
“This is completely my fault that this meeting was canceled. I assure you no corruption here,” he wrote. “I was involved in a project with my son and did not have my phone on me. Everyone tried to get ahold of me. I sincerely apologize. This is an important meeting and will be held on Monday.”
The meeting is rescheduled for Monday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. and will once again be streamed on the city’s Facebook page.
The meeting will hopefully reveal the results of an investigation started in October concerning alleged misuse of power and abuse of the city charter by council members.
During the Thursday night livestream, council members expressed concern that the public may think there was corruption if there was no evidence the group had met, despite not being able to start the agenda.
“At 5:30 we ended the meeting because we couldn’t get a hold of you, and the (viewers) dropped off,” council member Linda Watkins noted.
The committee members agreed to hold the meeting on Monday instead of allowing the meeting to be restarted at about 6 p.m. due to the lower amount of viewers on the stream.
This was all spurred by public scrutiny that mounted during 2019 into the conduct of then-Council President Daniel Sherman. The initial plan was for the body to consider an independent investigation into just Sherman.
That was a decision by the Judiciary Committee, which met last week. Members of that committee had heard a citizen’s complaint that Sherman violated City Charter in targeting them over a personal matter.
However, Councilman Greg Smith alleged he had accusations leveled against him on Facebook. Smith described feeling “aggravated” by the social media criticism and said a formal review would clear his name.
“For that reason, I want whoever investigates to investigate any of my actions and if I did something, I’ll answer it,” Smith said. “But I’m sure I didn’t do anything.”
Then-Councilman Taylor Sappington, now city auditor, expressed concern at the time that this widespread review of all Council members’ actions — rather than a narrow focus of Sherman’s alleged misconduct — would be time consuming and expensive.
Another member, Linda Watkins, said however the broader check would be “only fair.”
It has now been over 6 months since the investigation was launched. It was agreed upon that City Attorney Garry Hunter would make the initial contact to County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. From there, the prosecutor’s office could take up the investigation, Hunter said, or Blackburn may recommend a special prosecutor do so instead.
