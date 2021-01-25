COLUMBUS – Local government spending just became a little more transparent in Nelsonville, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague today announced that the City of Nelsonville has joined OhioCheckbook.gov.
“I’m proud to welcome the City of Nelsonville as our newest OhioCheckbook.gov partner, and I appreciate their participation in this important transparency initiative,” Sprague said. “Through this streamlined and user-friendly platform, residents can view how their tax dollars are being spent with just the click of a button.”
The City of Nelsonville is the tenth local entity in Athens County to join OhioCheckbook.gov. Previous entries are: Athens, Trimble, Waterloo and townships; the villages of Amesville, Jacksonville, Trimble; the Alexander Local School District and Nelsonville-York City School District.
Nelsonville’s online checkbook includes more than 134,000 individual transactions that represent $52 million in spending from fiscal year 2013 through fiscal year 2020.
“It’s simple really, Nelsonville residents deserve honest and transparent leadership, and we are taking the next step by putting the city’s finances online for anyone to see,” said Nelsonville City Auditor Taylor Sappington. “Thankfully, the Ohio Treasurer’s office has made this easy through OhioCheckbook.gov, and I am incredibly proud to take part.”
OhioCheckbook.gov was launched in June 2020. The transparency website combined OhioCheckbook.com (previously administered by the Treasurer’s office) and Ohio’s Interactive Budget (previously operated by the Office of Budget and Management) to create a single, one-stop resource for taxpayers to learn more about spending at the state and local levels of government.
You can learn more about the City of Nelsonville by visiting their Ohio Checkbook page at https://checkbook.ohio.gov/Cities/City-of-Nelsonville. To access another local government website, visit the Local Government & Schools page on OhioCheckbook.gov.
