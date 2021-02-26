The Nelsonville City Council Judiciary Committee discussed a new council code of conduct and the possibility of switching virtual meeting providers, saying streaming on Facebook can become too chaotic.
Judiciary Committee Members Elizabeth Jones and Cory Taylor, as well as City Manager Scott Frank discussed the merits of switching to Zoom, instead of broadcasting meetings live from the city’s Facebook page.
Often, Nelsonville City Council meeting comment sections are filled with dozens or hundreds of comments and questions from Nelsonville residents, many of whom expect the body to address their statement.
Jones said this environment was distractive to efficient city business.
“I’m all for being responsive to our constituents, but it’s not a constant conversation when we’re in a meeting,” Jones said. “And I think that’s the only unfortunate thing this virtual environment has kind of created is this idea basically we should be having a conversation with citizens throughout the whole meeting.”
Taylor agreed, saying the body needed to maintain an efficient and orderly meeting.
“We should focus on efficiency and effectiveness of the meetings — and staying on point, and following the agenda,” Taylor said.
By switching to Zoom, they said, they could receive citizen comments and concerns in a more orderly manner, either by accepting written comment or by asking people to raise their hands virtually before speaking during the citizen comment period of the meeting.
Frank said he would look into a variety of meeting platforms including Zoom and Teams, but the city does not currently have a budget for the premium service that would allow them to have additional features needed for running a city meeting. Frank noted a premium subscription to zoom does not cost a lot of money.
“I would very happily switch to zoom if y’all like,” Frank said. “It’s just more user friendly as far as controlling what’s happening in the meeting.”
Jones said since it appears they may be conducting virtual meetings at least until the end of 2021, it made sense for the city to find a solution to the sometimes-chaotic meetings.
“Looking out, even as the light is shining at the end of this tunnel, it seems all public health officials are saying we’re gonna be in this environment for quite a while longer,” Jones said. “So I think it does make sense to clean up and make some efficiencies, we know what’s working and what’s not.”
Jones also discussed the post-pandemic environment, and suggested adding an addition to the City Council rules that would allow members to attend council remotely during two sessions each year, in the case of travel and emergency.
“I think we have that capability now and we see that it works,” Jones said.
The Judiciary Committee also discussed the proposed new Nelsonville City Council code of conduct.
The committee has previously discussed the idea of introducing a concrete code of conduct for members after inappropriate and homophobic Facebook messages surfaced in January that members of council said belonged to then Council Member Greg Smith.
Greg Smith was a member of the Judiciary Committee, but Thursday’s meeting marks his first session he was not permitted to attend since being officially removed from his position as council member on Monday.
The code of conduct would encourage and define more clearly the expected behavior of a council member, Jones said.
Jones said members should be expected to behave courteously and respectfully toward one another in public and private.
Both Jones and Taylor, as well as Council Members Dan Sherman and Carla Grant, who were present at the meeting, expressed the importance of one proposed rule in the code of conduct that ensured that if members have inquiries or requests for city employees, they need to bring those to the city manager, who will facilitate them.
Grant, who is not on the committee, asked if it would be possible to implement a social media policy for council members.
Jones and Taylor agreed with that idea, and Sherman proposed having council members sign the same social media policy statement city employees have to sign.
Council members were also unsure of what an appropriate sanction would be for a member who violated the code of conduct.
Jones proposed that members in violation of the code could be subject to removal from committee assignment, or if they are disorderly during a meeting, subject to removal from that meeting.
“To me, being a chair of a committee, and on a committee, should be a privilege of being a good council member,” Jones said. “If you’re responsible for a committee and you aren’t doing the work, should you continue to be on that committee and in charge of that committee?”
Typically, a Nelsonville council member serves on three committees, one of which they chair. Members could not agree whether that was stipulated by the charter.
Sherman, however, expressed concern that being removed from committees isn’t necessarily a punishment since it is more work.
“If you suspend a council member from a committee, are you really punishing them?” Sherman said.
Discussion on the code of conduct is expected to continue.
