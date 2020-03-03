NELSONVILLE — Officers with the Nelsonville Police Department followed up on a call received over the weekend concering an individual carrying a long gun case.

Early Sunday morning, a 15 year old male was taken into custody and transported home concerning this case. The arresting officer confirmed it was the same youth by comparing the video posted on social media. Officers returned to the home and spoke with the juvenile about the matter. Officers were able to determine the weapon was a BB gun. 

The BB gun had previously been reported stolen from a vehicle on Poplar Street. While in the home, the officers noticed a guitar that had been also previously reported stolen Sunday morning from Chestnut Street during a breaking and entering.

Both items were seized as evidence and the juvenile was taken into custody. Later, he was transported to Athens County Juvenile Court, where a Magistrate ordered him transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Lancaster.

