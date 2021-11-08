The Nelsonville Kroger was evacuated due to a false bomb threat Saturday, the same day Ohio University and other universities across the country received bomb threats.
Nelsonville Chief of Police Scott Fitch said it was around 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 that officers dispatched to the Nelsonville Kroger after receiving a report that a customer was “talking about government conspiracies and wanting to execute people, and made some statements that caused alarm and panic that there may be a bomb inside the store.”
The store was evacuated, and Fitch said a combined effort of local fire departments and police departments, including the Ohio University Police Department and their canines specializing in bomb detection, determined there was no evidence of a bomb.
Fitch said NPD is seeking a warrant to arrest Chad Kister on felony charges of inducing panic.
Kister is a longtime environmental activist who operates the Bessemer Hostel out of his home in Nelsonville. Kister has a long history of involvement in similar incidents, which have appeared in court records and local news stories since the 90's, as The Athens NEWS reported.
“The cashiers that he was dealing with in Kroger, the ones he spoke with — they were very frightened and in fear for their safety,” Fitch said.
Although the bomb threat at the Nelsonville Kroger occurred on the same day as bomb threats against Ohio University and other universities, Fitch said there was no evidence of a direct connection.
“Maybe he heard about it and that’s what triggered him. I’m not certain,” Fitch said. “That part’s still under investigation.”
Bomb threats against OU and many other universities made over the past several days have been deemed not credible, according to an article in USA Today.
OU notified students and faculty of the bomb threat around 3:19 p.m. according to text alerts sent out to students, faculty and staff. The alert stated that the threat did not appear to be credible but that the OUPD bomb-detection K9 unit was deployed. Extra officers were also put on patrol.
“The safety and wellbeing of our campus community remains our top priority and our response was aimed at sharing information as transparently as possible while also avoiding the potential for unnecessary panic,” said Ohio University Police Department Chief of Police Andrew Powers.
The incident is still under investigation.
Fitch said he was grateful for the collaboration of various first responders to address the situation in Nelsonville.
“I’d like to thank the Athens Sheriff’s Office and OUPD and Hocking College PD and the fire departments for their assistance with this,” Fitch said.
The Nelsonville Kroger reopened for business later Saturday afternoon.
