According to a proclamation by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the City of Nelsonville will become a village as a result of a decline in population shown by the 2020 census.
The change will take effect 30 days from the date of the Secretary of State’s proclamation, Sept. 21. The City of Nelsonville received the proclamation in the mail on Sept. 24.
Census data shows that Nelsonville’s population fell 14.5%, from 5,392 in 2010 to 4,612 in 2020. Only localities with populations above 5,000 are considered cities by the State of Ohio.
Nelsonville City Auditor Taylor Sappington told the Messenger that Nelsonville’s city government doubts the accuracy of the census count and intends to challenge the data.
Sappington pointed to national issues counting students, the elderly and populations with a high poverty rate. He said all of this could have had an impact on Nelsonville’s census count, especially given the absence of many Hocking College students from the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the data we have here – with things like income taxes, other tax payments and utility bills, we know the population has not been anywhere close to what the census says,” Sappington said. “We’re happy to challenge it, we’re confident it’s wrong, and even if it’s not, we’re gonna keep working towards making it a better city.”
Nelsonville City Manager Scott Frank echoed the call to challenge the data.
“We’re definitely going to challenge it, and, you know, hopefully we can rectify the situation,” Frank said.
County Commissioner Chris Chmiel also expressed doubts about the count and said he was open to a challenge.
“I think we need to look at the data a little closer and see if we agree with how accurate it is,” Chmiel said. “With college students not being around, I think it’s a big, big challenge for the Census to collect accurate data. Now they’ve tried, and we tried to work with that. But, you know, I don’t know if there’s ever been a census during a pandemic before.”
Considering that Nelsonville is a charter government — meaning the city determines its own governance structure — Sappington said he wouldn’t expect much impact on the community should the change in status take effect, based on the legal counsel he’s received.
“The feeling of City Hall is that the city charter would lead on a lot of these issues. In Ohio, it allows home rule and municipal sovereignty to a pretty high degree,” Sappington said. “We believe the charter protects most of what services we offer and what funding mechanisms we use to offer those services. Obviously, if we find out differently, we will begin making those changes, but there’s no indication yet that we have the wrong impression.”
Sappington did express concern, however, about the uncertainty that a change in status would introduce. One example being the change might impact grants for which Nelsonville is eligible. The challenge to the census data, according to Sappington, would hopefully avoid this and any other uncertainties.
Nelsonville’s situation is not entirely unprecedented. According to The Columbus Dispatch, Waverly was demoted to a village following the 2010 census. Waverly Mayor Greg Kempton said Waverly, which continues to call itself the City of Waverly, is still governed by its charter.
Sappington, however, stressed that no comparison is one-to-one.
“Our situation is a little unique,” he said. “Really, there’s no case in the last 20 years that is exactly similar to this enumeration… We’ll kind of be setting precedent in a way, about how to go about this process.”
Despite his openness to a challenge of the census data, Chmiel said some level of population decline in Nelsonville would not be surprising to him given his experience repurposing abandoned property in Nelsonville with the Athens County Land Bank, on top of broader trends in the county and region.
“If you look at the trends throughout the state – you know, in our region… it would seem like population decline was sort of in line with a lot of that,” Chmiel said.
According to census data, six of the eight villages in Athens County also saw declines in population from 2010, with drops between 7.2 and 16.8 percent. Likewise, twelve of fourteen townships saw population declines. The steepest drops occurred in the villages of Trimble and Jacksonville, and Trimble and York townships.
The only population growth in the county occurred in the villages of Amesville and Albany; Ames and Lee townships; and the City of Athens. These gains were largely modest. The City of Athens, for instance, gained only 17 people from the 2010 Census.
In total, Athens County’s population fell 3.4 percent.
This is consistent with regional trends. Every county in southeast Ohio saw decreases in population, from 1.8 percent in Perry County to 8.3 percent in Morgan County.
Population growth in Ohio was concentrated primarily in the state’s southwest, central, and northeast regions, according to census data.
