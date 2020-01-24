NELSONVILLE – Failure to register as a sex offender with Hocking County has landed a Nelsonville area man back in jail. On Jan. 21, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Hocking County Sheriff’s office that John White, 47, had failed to register with the county as a sex offender, and was residing in Nelsonville illegally.
Both Hocking and Athens county law enforcement agencies conducted investigations, attempting to locate White at the reported address on St. John Alley in Nelsonville.
Family members of White were contacted and White was given the opportunity to voluntarily report to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office by the following day. White failed to do so, and a warrant for his arrest was issued.
On Jan. 22 Nelsonville Police Chief Chris Johnson, along with Senior Patrolman Chris Hock and Sheriff’s Office Lt. Aaron Maynard arrested White at his Nelsonville residence. White was then transported to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail without incident.
White was originally convicted in the state of Texas in 1999 of Sexual Assault, a felony of the second degree. He is considered a sexual predator in Ohio.
White is being held on one count of Failure to Register in Athens County, a felony of the second degree, and one count of Notice of Residence Change of Address, a felony of the second degree filed by Hocking County Sheriff’s Office.
White is next set to appear in Athens County Municipal Court on Jan. 27. A cash/surety bond is set for $5,000, with no 10 percent bail.
