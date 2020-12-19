A Nelsonville man is once again behind bars after he was convicted of violating terms of a previous conviction.
David Mehl, 32, of Nelsonville, was sentenced Wednesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to four years in prison after he violated the terms of his community control issued in September.
Previously on Sept. 14, 2020, Mehl pleaded guilty in front of Judge George McCarthy to a fifth-degree felony charge of aggravated possession of drugs. He was sentenced to five years of community control and ordered to successfully complete the STAR Community Justice Center five-month program with a one-year underlying sentence.
Mehl was also ordered to continue on a previous community control sentence for his second-degree felony burglary charge from 2016 that carries a four-year underlying prison sentence should he violate the requirements of the plea agreement.
On Dec. 1, Mehl left the STAR facility, failing to complete the program. The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office filed a notice of violation in the case on Dec. 3, and on Dec. 16, Mehl admitted to the offense.
The prosecution argued that Mehl had exhausted his opportunities on community control and asked McCarthy to find that he was no longer amenable to community control.
The Court subsequently revoked Mehl’s community control and imposed his one-year sentence attached to the fifth-degree felony charge to run concurrent with the four-year underlying sentence attached to the burglary for a total of four years minus a significant amount of jail time credit he has served.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said he will oppose any applications made by Mehl for early judicial release.
