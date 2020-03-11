A Nelsonville man was convicted Tuesday in Athens County Common Pleas Court on 32 charges of human trafficking, rape and pornography involving a minor, among other allegations.
Michael Stephen Ray Bedunah, II, 39, of Nelsonville, appeared before Judge Patrick J. Lang and was convicted of:
- Eight counts of rape, felonies of the first degree
- Four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, felonies of the third degree
- Two counts of corrupting another with drugs, felonies of the second degree
- Two counts of gross sexual imposition, felonies of the fourth degree
- Ten counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity oriented performance, felonies of the second degree
- Five counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor, felonies of the second degree
- One count of trafficking in persons, a felony of the first degree.
Judge Lang sentenced Bedunah to a life term of imprisonment and classified Bedunah as a Tier III Sex Offender, which requires in-person verification every 90 days for life and ordered five years of mandatory post-release control, should he be released from prison. Any possibility of release is under the control of the Parole Board.
According to Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn, Bedunah was discovered to be having sexual contact with two minors, ages 12 and 15, in October 2019.
“Bedunah was providing drugs to the victims and would then have sexual contact with the victims and take pictures or record his crimes on his cell phone,” Keller said in a press release. “Because of the cooperative investigation between the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office, a second victim was located and helped lead to today’s life sentence.”
According to court records, Bedunah was providing methamphetamine to his victims.
This case was investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, Athens County Children Services and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. The Prosecutor’s Office would also like to thank the Meigs County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in this matter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.